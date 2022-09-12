5 Reasons why a Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reunion would be fantastic for the WWE Universe

During their time together in WWE, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have had nearly every kind of relationship that there is. They've been friends, tag team partners, and even rivals.

Now, however, the two talented WWE Superstars may be at their strongest point ever. With Zayn a de facto member of The Bloodline, and Owens now challenging them, things have gotten awkward - to say the least.

Although there are plenty of hints that Zayn will soon see the light and rejoin his friend, it hasn't happened yet. As the anticipation builds week after week, the WWE Universe seems to be eagerly awaiting for that moment to arrive.

On this list, we will discuss five reasons why Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens should reunite and battle the Usos.

#5 - The initial reaction would be deafening

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

If Zayn decides to take the fork on the road and join KO, the crowd will absolutely explode. It's been quite a while since we've witnessed these two work as a cohesive unit, which would make a perfect springboard to start their angle and an eventual championship challenge.

Both guys seem like they've done enough 'heel time' in the promotion, so it's definitely due for a babyface run for both performers. Seeing them lay out The Bloodline would bring the audience to their feet.

#4 - Their real-life backstory only adds to their WWE storyline

It's no secret that these two men have been best friends for years. Both are from Quebec, Canada, and they essentially came through the ranks of professional wrestling together.

Mike Mooneyham @ByMikeMooneyham Twelve years ago today on this date: Kevin Steen (aka Kevin Owens) and El Generico (aka Sami Zayn) defeated Tyler Black (aka Seth Rollins) and Jimmy Jacobs to win the ROH world tag-team title in Boston, Mass. Twelve years ago today on this date: Kevin Steen (aka Kevin Owens) and El Generico (aka Sami Zayn) defeated Tyler Black (aka Seth Rollins) and Jimmy Jacobs to win the ROH world tag-team title in Boston, Mass. https://t.co/JqjyfgO8y0

The pair had success in Ring of Honor, where they held the World Tag Team Championship. They also captured two tag team titles in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

All of this could be played into the build-up to a clash with The Usos. Vignettes could air showing the men's early days together, or they could do sitdown interviews regarding their journey. All of this would just add to their growing story.

#3 - They bring a great mix of styles in the ring

Zayn and Owens have unique in-ring skills

Both Owens and Zayn are high impact performers, but in different ways. While KO is more of a power wrestler who uses a lot of suplexes and slams, his best friend relies more on speed and agility.

Many of the very best duos in history have featured a smaller, quicker star evening it out by tagging up with a larger, more bullish competitor. In the case of these two, their natural chemistry only adds to that equation.

#2 - They are both likely future WWE Hall of Famers

At this point, both men are continuing to add to their professional resumes. Having said that, they are both already decorated Superstars in World Wrestling Entertainment.

With plenty of victories and gold in their own right, a terrific tag team run for the pair just adds to their Hall of Fame legacy. It's hard to imagine that with everything they've already accomplished, they won't be enshrined anyway.

#1 - They are two of the most entertaining, all-around performers in the world

It's already been mentioned that both of these men are top-notch grapplers, but they also have great characters to go along with them.

When Owens isn't in the ring, snapping opponents' backs, he's on the microphone. He's usually roasts his opponents with great sarcasm and wit.

Sami Zayn, on the other hand, is more of a goofy character, and has really developed into one of the more entertaining WWE Superstars in recent memory. He can fill almost any role, and so it well.

The combination of the two would likely bring home the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship from The Usos.

Edited by UJALA