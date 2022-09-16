5 Reasons WWE Superstar Theory will fail to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase

For WWE Superstar Austin Theory, it appears the future is now.

The 25-year-old Georgia native is well on his way to success, having already captured the United States Championship and winning this year's Money in the Bank ladder match. Now, he holds that magical briefcase, and there's just one more step to go in his ride to greatness: Cash in and grab the gold.

Or at least that's the plan for the ambitious but talented youngster. He's already running with the big dogs right now. Why shouldn't he be next in line to rule the yard?

While past history may be on his side, there's reason to believe that Theory WON'T have a successful cash-in. Here are five reasons why.

#5 - Someone will defeat him for the briefcase before he gets the chance to cash in

This may have been hinted at based on the return of Johnny Gargano. The package that reintroduced him talked about his WWE dreams. Those high hopes - as you might expect - included winning championships.

Following his match, Theory attacked Johnny Wrestling with the MITB briefcase. This could hint at an upcoming feud and there's a good chance that the contract will be on the line. Gargano has the crowd on his side, and that may prompt Triple H to give him the case instead.

Or, it could possibly be Kevin Owens, who might be the babyface with the most momentum right now. The crowd is loving this new version of KO, and he's embraced it. Based on what we've seen on RAW this week, he's gunning for Theory as well.

Mr. Money in The Bank isn't safe from these two white-hot heroes, and he might just end up being the villain who loses in the end.

#4 - Injury

With the incredible rash of injuries to champions over in AEW, one has to wonder:

What if Theory were to suddenly get hurt and had to take an extended period off? Will the case be put up for grabs or just forgotten about? It's interesting to ponder if they would stick by Theory or merely shift the storyline.

Considering Theory's high-speed, breakneck style in the ring, he's susceptible to an injury occurring at a moment's notice. If he goes down, the chances of 'ringing the register' will disappear completely.

#3 - He's not ready to be the WWE Universal Champion yet and needs more time.

As The Unproven One has shown, he's a once-in-a-generation blue chipper. That, along with his good looks and charisma, makes him a future star.

He's even been marked as someone who could make the transition to acting at some point in the future. For now? He's making his bread and butter in between the ropes and doing it in phenomenal fashion.

eWrestling @ewrestlingcom AJ Styles Comments On Austin Theory Using His Flying Forearm On WWE NXT dlvr.it/S2pQYD AJ Styles Comments On Austin Theory Using His Flying Forearm On WWE NXT dlvr.it/S2pQYD https://t.co/b8Oy7LaRxm

Having said that, he's still just 25 years old and doesn't have a ton of experience at the highest level. With a young star like this, success can mean 'sink or swim'. The promotion might allow him to develop a little further before they ask him to carry the company.

There's no reason to risk exposing any of Theory's weaknesses yet. Holding him back a bit for now helps him work out all the wrinkles until he's really ready to ascend to the throne.

#2 - Vince McMahon is no longer there

Theory made his name on WWE television as the protege of Mr. McMahon, which is quite the rub for a guy just getting started. However, The Boss' belief in the promising prospect went far beyond the storyline.

It's been well-documented that McMahon saw big money in Theory, even making comparisons to a young John Cena. That's why the young star was chosen to win Money in the Bank.

Now, Theory's biggest supporter is gone, and you have to wonder: Does this affect his spot on the card? Certainly Triple H holds nothing against him, by any means. But does he hold him in quite the same regard as his father-in-law did? Or does the new man in charge see him as more of a secondary titleholder?

No matter what happens, it's a no-brainer that Theory is a commodity for WWE. But just how valuable a commodity does Triple H think he is?

#1 - He will run into WWE Universal Roman Reigns, who will dispatch him like all the other contenders

Austin Theory has teased cashing in on the reigning WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, but that would be a bad idea. In fact? It's a REALLY bad idea.

Currently having the most dominant reign of any WWE titleholder in years, Roman Reigns is the number one man in all of wrestling. PWI even said so. He, without a doubt, is the company's franchise player. Surrounded by The Bloodline, he's even more powerful than ever before.

In both storyline and real life, Reigns is the centerpiece of WWE. He's the man the company is built around right now. So much so that it's been hard trying to figure out who's going to fill that spot if he steps aside. He's literally cast that big of a shadow with his larger-than-life presence.

Whoever takes that hallowed crown should be ready, battle-tested and (most importantly) a well-established name. As great as Theory is today? He's not ready for that role. And he's not ready to cash-in and win.

Edited by Brandon Nell