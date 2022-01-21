5 recent news & rumors about Brock Lesnar: Update on WrestleMania 38 plans, Major WWE record broken (January 21st, 2022)

Welcome to our weekly roundup of WWE news stories and rumors regarding Brock Lesnar. While he hasn't been on RAW or SmackDown in the past week, The Beast Incarnate is still being talked about.

The WWE Champion has two feuds going on. While he will take on Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble, the saga with Roman Reigns isn't going away. Lesnar has been in the news alongside The Tribal Chief several times recently.

Whether it is through a record being broken, Paul Heyman speaking about them, or rumblings of what lies ahead for WrestleMania, the two of them can barely be separated on multiple levels.

So, without further ado, let's dive right into this week's most important stories regarding Brock Lesnar.

#5 Roman Reigns has broken Brock Lesnar's all-time WWE record

Roman Reigns is now the longest reigning Universal Champion in WWE history, surpassing Brock Lesnar's total of 503 days. This is an incredible feat, especially since The Tribal Chief has been on SmackDown nearly every week since he won the title.

In contrast, The Beast Incarnate was absent for large parts of his previously record-holding Universal Title reign. Lesnar only defended the belt seven times since he won it from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, until Reigns defeated him at SummerSlam 2018.

It remains to be seen how much further he will pull away from the current WWE Champion, with a title defense against Seth Rollins coming up at the Royal Rumble.

#4 Paul Heyman on an alliance with Reigns and Lesnar

Paul Heyman has been instrumental in the feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Even if he is now The Beast Incarnate's advocate again, his complete loyalties are still unknown. Heyman and Reigns showed glimpses of care towards each other a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown.

The on-screen advocate remained down the middle during an interview with Hot 101.9, where he was asked to fantasy book a modern version of The Dangerous Alliance — his faction from the late 1980s and early 1990s. Paul Heyman included both Lesnar and Reigns in the hypothetical group, along with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon:

“Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns. And just so I could have a percentage of his stock earnings… Vince McMahon,” said Heyman.

If he can get the two megastars to be on the same page, even for one match only, it would be a spectacle of the highest order.

