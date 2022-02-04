5 recent News & Rumors about Brock Lesnar: WWE's plans for WrestleMania 38, Backstage chaos with Shane McMahon, and more (February 4th, 2022)

Welcome to the post-Royal Rumble edition of our weekly roundup of WWE news stories and rumors regarding Brock Lesnar. As you may know, The Beast Incarnate lost his WWE Championship but redeemed himself by winning the men's Rumble match.

Lesnar has confirmed he will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38, but does WWE have any specific vision for how the match is marketed? This question arises because of his match at Elimination Chamber, as announced on RAW.

Elsewhere, there are a couple of notes about how Brock Lesnar was backstage, at the Rumble. How was he linked to the entire Shane McMahon fiasco?

Without further ado, let's dive right into this week's most important stories regarding Brock Lesnar in WWE. Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Brock Lesnar is confirmed for the WWE Title Elimination Chamber Match

After Brock Lesnar announced Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent on RAW, he challenged Bobby Lashley to a rematch for the WWE Championship. After some back and forth, The Beast Incarnate was eventually added to the Elimination Chamber match at the namesake event in Saudi Arabia.

Lesnar is one of five men who will look to dethrone The All-Mighty inside the dreaded structure. He teased entering WrestleMania as the WWE Champion, with his match against Reigns becoming a Title vs. Title match.

Whether or not that happens is a different story. For now, we are set to witness Brock Lesnar enter the Elimination Chamber for the first time in his career.

#4 Plans for Lesnar vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 38

WWE might be teasing a Title vs. Title match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, but that doesn't seem to be the plan. Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live that there are no plans for both world titles to be a part of the Lesnar-Reigns match at WrestleMania.

"I have been told multiple times that it is not title vs title, Roman vs Brock. But, they’ve done countless storylines where both of them talk about title vs title — they’re telling you what they want but they’re not going to give it to them. So, they’re either doing that or Brock is getting beat in the Elimination Chamber and it’s part of his plan to look strong going against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania," said Bryan Alvarez.

If The Beast Incarnate does not win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, he will have to be pinned inside the structure. This would be his third defeat within four months since his first match back in WWE.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande