5 Recent News & Rumors: Roman Reigns' two-word message after costing Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble, massive first-time-ever match planned to main-event WM 39

Welcome to another edition of 5 Recent News & Rumors involving The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. The Universal Champion had quite the outing at Royal Rumble this past weekend.

Roman Reigns managed to retain his championship against Seth Rollins. However, it was thanks to the champions' advantage that Reigns got to keep the title despite getting disqualified. The highlight of Reigns' night was costing Brock Lesnar the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

We'll take an in-depth look at the controversy and what the company's current plan is for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. So without any further ado, let's dive in and check out the most important news and rumors circulating about Roman Reigns:

#5. Current plan for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38; potential Elimination Chamber spoiler

Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble Match and decided to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title at WrestleMania this year. The Beast Incarnate will also get a shot at the WWE Championship this month as he faces Bobby Lashley and five others inside the Elimination Chamber.

As per Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, it's unlikely that Lesnar will walk out of the Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. The current plan is for Reigns to defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a match that's not title vs. title:

"I've been told multiple times that it's not title vs. title, Roman vs. Brock. But they’ve done countless storylines where both of them talk about title vs. title — they’re telling you what they want but they’re not going to give it to them. So, they’re either doing that or Brock is getting beat in the Elimination Chamber and it’s part of his plan to look strong going against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania," said Bryan Alvarez.

The Elimination Chamber is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on February 19th, 2022.

