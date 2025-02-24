5 Recent scary real-life incidents involving current WWE stars

WWE Superstars pour their hearts out into the ring to entertain their fans. Several stars suffer injuries that cause them problems for a lifetime. However, there have been instances where superstars have found themselves in difficult positions. Some real-life incidents have also turned scary when fans have crossed the line.

Such incidents have caused great distress to the superstars, shaken the WWE Universe, and dented their trust. Therefore, it’s best to know where the line is drawn and never overstep it to respect those who work hard to entertain us week after week.

Meanwhile, certain other incidents not directly involving fans have also been scary for current WWE stars. Some have caused mental or physical distress to them.

Check out the five recent scary real-life incidents that have caused distress to WWE stars.

#5. Alexa Bliss witnessed a scary situation onboard a plane ride

Alexa Bliss is one of the most lovable characters on television. She knows how to play both babyface and heels characters very well. Bliss returned to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Despite being a seasoned professional now, earlier in her career, Bliss experienced a scary situation onboard a flight. She took to social media after the incident to report that a child had a seizure during the flight and it turned out to be a scary experience.

Luckily, medical professionals on the flight were able to handle the situation well and take care of the child till the plane landed.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez injured herself in the wildest way with Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan have been working well together as a tag team as part of The Judgment Day. The two stars recently featured on SmackDown, following which they found themselves in an unusual situation.

The two stars found a stray kitten backstage after the show and decided to take care of it. Raquel went to get milk and food for the kitten but fell into a hole while returning.

She suffered an injury in the process, while Liv Morgan was also shaken up. While the scary incident didn’t lead to anything major, thankfully, it was enough to cause some distress to the two top women of the RAW roster.

#3. NXT General Manager Ava received death threats

The Rock returned to WWE in 2024 and threatened to take Cody Rhodes’s WrestleMania 40 spot opposite Roman Reigns. Many fans weren’t happy with the booking direction at the time, and some took extreme measures.

The Rock’s daughter, and NXT General Manager, Ava took to social media soon after The Final Boss’ return to reveal that she was receiving death threats. The threats were directly in connection with her father’s return to television.

The disgusting act by some individuals was enough to shake the wrestling community to the core. Thankfully, things settled down soon after.

#2. Rhea Ripley was the most recent victim

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to share a chilling story regarding fans invading her privacy. She has previously been vocal about fans thronging WWE stars at airports and public places for photos and autographs.

Ripley revealed that a fan had sent fan mail to her home address. This was a serious invasion of privacy, especially since her home address had been compromised.

It’s a scary situation for anyone to be in knowing that someone who adores them has gotten hold of their home address. Rhea Ripley warned the WWE Universe and beyond to never overstep the line again.

#1. Auska was also a victim of some scary incidents while working with WWE

Asuka has undergone a few problems in recent months. She had a knee niggle that required her to get surgery.

The Empress of Tomorrow may be on a path to return soon, but she recently shared a chilling story with fans. She noted that a stalker had made her life difficult in recent weeks, and she had to consult police, WWE, and TKO to solve the matter.

She later added that scams on her social media account were also causing major problems for her fans. She took to her YouTube Channel to clarify the matter and even apologize to those fans for the ongoing issues.

