5 Replacements for John Cena on WWE SmackDown amid ongoing rumors

By Love Verma
Modified Sep 05, 2025 03:16 GMT
John Cena might make his last appearance in the upcoming SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com & star Instagram]

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, and John Cena is already scheduled to appear. The Cenation Leader's presence is indeed something fans are eagerly awaiting, but a surprising rumor suggests it could be Cena's last appearance on the blue brand.

Although there is no official announcement yet, following this week's Friday Night Show, The Franchise Player is expected to be exclusively a RAW star. In this article, we will discuss five replacements for John Cena if the upcoming show turns out to be his final appearance on the blue brand.

#5. Tony D'Angelo could receive a main roster call-up

Tony D'Angelo is praised heavily backstage for his work in NXT. The former NXT North American Champion is also the only person to have pinned Oba Femi. According to a recent report from JoeyVotes and TC, there are discussions about the 30-year-old receiving a main roster call-up soon.

With Cena about to conclude his journey on SmackDown, Tony might make his debut on the show. The Stamford-based promotion can book him effectively and consider him as a potential replacement for The Franchise Player.

#4. Rey Mysterio

It's been a long time since we've seen Rey Mysterio competing on WWE television. The last he wrestled was on the April 18, 2025, episode of SmackDown. Since then, he has only appeared in a live event show in Mexico City and is yet to make his full comeback.

However, with the current situation of John Cena, it's possible that the Master of 619 might return to the Friday Night Show and emerge as a replacement for the veteran.

Mysterio has a huge fan base among the audience and could be a perfect replacement for the former Undisputed Champion.

#3. Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov was ruled out of WWE television due to a real-life injury he suffered last year in September. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the comeback of the Mad Dragon. As per a latest report from PWInsider, the former NXT Champion is either close to 100% or is already medically cleared to make his in-ring comeback.

So if the reports are true, WWE can bring Ilja to the SmackDown roster, especially after the prospect of this week's blue brand show being his final one for John Cena.

#2. Otis

Amid a hiatus from WWE, Otis made his presence in the AAA promotion alongside Omos. The former Alpha Academy member was part of Monday Night RAW, and he suffered a loss against Rusev on May 5, 2025. Since then, he has disappeared from TV and is yet to make his comeback on WWE television.

Rather than a return to Monday Night RAW, Triple H should bring Otis as part of the blue brand. Otis is a fan favorite star and can serve as a replacement for John Cena ahead of his rumored final presence.

#1. Time for Tama Tonga's WWE SmackDown return?

Tama Tonga is also out of action from the Sports entertainment juggernaut due to a real-life injury. All his allies are now part of the MFT faction and working with Solo Sikoa on the blue brand.

So if Tama has recovered and is ready to make his comeback, WWE should bring him back on the Nick Aldis show. Tama Tonga's inclusion in the My Family Tree storyline can make things more interesting, and he can be a contender for Cena's potential replacement on SmackDown.

