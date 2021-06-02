5 Returning WWE Superstars who could main event SummerSlam against Roman Reigns apart from John Cena

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently in the middle of arguably his best singles run in WWE. Turning him heel at SummerSlam 2020 last year was a masterstroke and he has since been dominating the roster of SmackDown.

In all likeliness, Reigns will hold on to his title at least until WWE SummerSlam 2021 where the promotion would be planning a huge match for him, most likely in the main event.

Recent reports have suggested that it could be none other than 16-time world champion John Cena to challenge The Tribal Chief for his Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam 2021. But there are still nearly three months to go for the pay-per-view, and plans could change.

Let's take a look at five returning WWE Superstars apart from John Cena who could main event WWE SummerSlam 2021 against Roman Reigns. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of these matches would you like to see the most at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

I feel like Roman Reigns vs. Bill Goldberg will be announced for #Summerslam and it'll be advertised as the match "too big" for #Wrestlemania. 🤣 #WWE pic.twitter.com/y4y8mGWAel — Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) April 4, 2020

The bout that almost took place at WrestleMania 36, Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg is a match that WWE would definitely want to have before the latter hangs up his wrestling boots.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has had a knack of returning and challenging for a world title in the last couple of years. His last match took place at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 where he unsuccessfully challenged the then WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for his title.

With him not having any match at WrestleMania 37, he will most likely step in the ring once more this year which might happen at WWE's second-biggest show of the year, SummerSlam.

YOUR REACTION if GOLDBERG DETHRONE ROMAN REIGNS AT SUMMERSLAM? pic.twitter.com/MhP3rBV959 — TM161 (@TavonMyers161) June 1, 2021

Despite all the fan backlash about Goldberg taking the spot of a more deserving young superstar, there's no denying that he is a massive box-office attraction.

Fans would surely love to see him wrestle live, and this opportunity could be used by WWE to further solidify Roman Reigns' dominant run as the Universal Champion. In fact, can he retire Goldberg if this match happens?

