5 Rivalries for AJ Styles after WrestleMania 36

Will WWE kick off a dream rivalry involving AJ Styles after WrestleMania 36?

Here are the five Superstars who could engage in a rivalry with the leader of the O.C. next

Vinay Chhabria

AJ Styles vs Jeff Hardy is a dream feud

WrestleMania 36 is just a few nights away, as the entire WWE Universe is prepping up to witness a unique edition of WWE's grandest pay-per-view event.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the company had to shift the show from a stadium to its Performance Center. While WWE has promised that the matches will take place at multiple locations, a majority of them will happen at the Performance Center.

One of the most exciting matches of this year's WrestleMania is the one between AJ Styles and The Undertaker. The Phenomenal One and The Phenom kicked off their rivalry at WWE Super ShowDown, where The Deadman cost Styles the prestigious Tuwaiq Trophy.

This feud has gotten a little personal in the last few weeks, and many fans believe that Styles could beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

The chances of these two continuing their rivalry past WrestleMania is unlikely as The Phenom may take some time off after the PPV, but here are the five Superstars who could engage in a rivalry with Styles next.

#5 Aleister Black

Will Black and Styles resume their rivalry?

Before The Undertaker, AJ Styles had a brief feud with The Dutch Destroyer, Aleister Black. The two Superstars collided in a No Disqualification match at WWE Elimination Chamber, which ended in the former NXT Champion's favor courtesy of The Undertaker's interference.

If Styles defeats The Deadman at the Showcase of Immortals, he could call out Black the next night on RAW, asking him to complete the unfinished business between them. Both the Superstars are extraordinarily gifted, and if WWE Creative team gives them more freedom, they can make the rivalry very interesting.

The fans could see the involvement of The Viking Raiders in this feud because they have bad blood with The O.C. and the trio of Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Styles will love to take the numbers advantage in the initial phases of this rivalry.

