5 rivalries for Randy Orton after WrestleMania 36

What's in store for the Apex Predator after the Showcase of Immortals?

Will WWE choose to revisit a rivalry from three years ago?

What will Randy Orton do after WrestleMania 36?

'The Apex Predator' Randy Orton will go head to head with the 'Rated-R Superstar' Edge at WrestleMania 36. This feud has received a lot of appreciation from the fans not only because of Orton’s work as a heel but also for the real-life touch that the Creative has given to this rivalry by involving Superstars like Matt Hardy and Beth Phoenix in the feud.

The WWE Universe now gears up to witness a Last Man Standing match between Orton and Edge. Since Edge is making a return to WrestleMania after such a long time, a majority of the fans believe that he will emerge victorious next weekend.

And since WWE has proved that the show will go on no matter how tough the outside conditions are, it will be interesting to see what’s next for Randy Orton after a showdown with Edge at the Showcase of Immortals. Here are 5 rivalries involving the 2-time Royal Rumble winner, which could take place after WrestleMania 36.

#5 Aleister Black

The Dutch Destroyer needs a marquee opponent

Aleister Black is all set to make his singles WrestleMania debut this year as he squares off against Bobby Lashley this weekend. This match has had very little buildup, but a win against Lashley will give Black some momentum heading into the post-Mania season.

The problem with Black’s run on the main roster has been that WWE has not booked him in one direction consistently. In the last few weeks, he has had matches with the likes of AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, but he is yet to prove himself as a main event player. To elevate him on the Red brand, WWE needs to insert him in a post-WrestleMania rivalry with Randy Orton.

Given how both the Superstars have unique gimmicks, this feud could tear the house down if booked right. Additionally, Orton could solidify Black’s place in the upper mid-card with his solid heelwork.

