5 ROH World Champions who main-evented WWE's WrestleMania 

The Ring of Honor alumni section is packed with names who have become major players in WWE. A select few have even main evented The Show of Shows, WrestleMania.

For over two decades, ROH has taken pride in boosting their catalog of the most technically sound in-ring affairs. The promotion is responsible for giving a platform to those who were filled to the brim with potential but didn't find their way into the big leagues right out of the gate.

The ROH World Championship has been held by some of the most decorated names in the professional wrestling industry. Their runs as the top champion of the promotion helped boost the superstars' stock, helping them get noticed by the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

Now, with former ROH World Champion CM Punk planning on 'finishing the story' in WWE, here are five other titleholders from there who had the privilege to headline The Grandest Stage of Them All!

#5. Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania 39 Night 2)

While finishing the story is what's on CM Punk's mind, he isn't the one who popularized this phrase. That distinction goes to The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes.

The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner's journey as a professional wrestler has been one for the books. In 2016, he stepped away from WWE to build a legacy of his own, in his own way.

During his expedition across the wrestling world, he got the opportunity to go bell-to-bell with a plethora of ROH's finest performers. Amidst these battles, Rhodes won the promotion's top championship. His run at the top of the mountain lasted from June to December 2017.

However, it turned out that wasn't the peak of The Dashing One's career. That moment came at WWE WrestleMania 39, where he main evented the Night Two of Show of Shows, infront of more than 80,000 fans.

#4. Kevin Owens/Kevin Steen (WrestleMania 38 Night 1 & WrestleMania 39 Night 1)

Years before Kevin Owens became a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, he was a prospect to look out for in Ring of Honor.

One of Owens' biggest accomplishments in ROH is his World Title reign, which lasted nearly a year (May 2012 to April 2013), proving that he could lead a pro wrestling company.

Nine years later, Owens closed Night One of WrestleMania 38 by squaring off against one of the all-time greats, Stone Cole Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake coming out of retirement after 19 years to face The Prizefighter spoke volumes about how well-regarded the latter is in WWE.

That wasn't all! A year later, the three-time United States Champion headlined Night One of WrestleMania 39 alongside his on-again, off-again tag-team partner, Sami Zayn. The duo defeated The Usos to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions after what was hailed as a stellar bout.

#3. Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson (WrestleMania XXX & WrestleMania 37 Night 2)

In the conversations about all-time greats, Bryan Danielson is a main-stay. From small-scale independent promotions to the biggest wrestling companies in the world, he has made his mark everywhere he has competed.

Back in September 2005, The American Dragon relieved James Gibson of the honor of being the flag-bearer of ROH. With the top strap in his possession, Bryan went on a banger-spree, putting on clinics against Kenta and Nigel McGuinness.

In WWE, his star shone even brighter. He was featured in both the opening and the closing bouts of WrestleMania XXX, defeating Triple H and Batista & Randy Orton respectively. The event showcased the satisfactory conclusion of The Submission Specialist's eight-month-long strife with The Authority.

Seven years later, The American Dragon once again went last on the Show of Shows. This time, he was unsuccessful in toppling the leading empire a.k.a. The Roman (Reigns) Empire.

#2. Seth Rollins/Tyler Black (Cashed in Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31)

While Roman Reigns is currently the face of WWE, his former Shield brother, Seth Rollins, has carved out a legacy of his own, too.

Unlike Reigns, Rollins didn't start his wrestling journey in WWE. He explored the independent circuit before being recruited by Ring of Honor. There, he competed under the ring name, 'Tyler Black.'

In early 2010, The Architect claimed ROH's most-desired piece of gold. Not only that, but he also held onto the title for over 200 days, fighting the best the company had to offer.

Less than five years after dropping the ROH World Championship, Rollins walked out of WrestleMania 31 as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. While he wasn't a part of the main event, his Money-in-the-Bank contract allowed him to insert himself into it and pull off the 'Heist of the Century.'

#1. Chris Jericho (WrestleMania X8)

While other superstars in the list became ROH Champions before headlining a WrestleMania, Chris Jericho took a different path, adding further weight to the claim that he's a wizard.

At Vengeance 2001, Jericho did what no other WWE Superstar has ever done: he defeated The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night to become the Undisputed WWF Champion. His reign lasted until the following WrestleMania, where he faced Triple H in the main event.

17 years later, Jericho became one of the first top stars to sign with the then-new wrestling promotion, AEW. So far, he has enjoyed tremendous success in the company.

On September 21, 2022, several months after AEW's president, Tony Khan, had acquired Ring of Honor, the nine-time Intercontinental Champion won the ROH World Title for the first time by defeating then-Champion Claudio Castagnoli.