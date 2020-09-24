WWE has managed to bring together exceptionally talented Superstars to form some of the best factions we've seen in all of pro wrestling. Evolution, The New Day, Undisputed Era, and The Shield are among the most successful and well-known factions formed in WWE.

Even though WWE has gone forward with the concept for several factions over the last few years, they've changed original plans and even switched around the Superstars who were supposed to be a part of certain factions.

CM Punk revealed that The Shield was his idea and that the faction was supposed to consist of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno).

On the other hand, there are several ideas and rumors regarding the formation of factions that WWE has shot down. While some of the faction ideas seemed very interesting, others may not have fared too well if they were actually given a go-ahead.

In this article, we will look at the three ideas for factions that WWE canceled and two that never materialized.

#5 Did not materialize: Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, and Mike Kanellis

Thanks, broski...

I still can’t believe I lost to you — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 27, 2019

In 2019, Dolph Ziggler appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio and revealed that he wanted to start and lead his own faction in WWE. He aimed to pick up some of the underutilized Superstars and give them a much-needed push.

Ziggler wanted to build a faction called the "Misfits" with Superstars like Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, and Mike Kanellis.

"I just noticed that the Major Brothers are getting a chance back on TV again and maybe people are getting a shot here or there that normally wouldn’t get one. I actually had three days off so I could figure things out. I was wondering if I could help guys The Major Brothers or Mike Bennett or a couple of guys just sitting around chomping at the bit in the best shape of their lives looking to do something kinda like a Misfits crew of guys who have all the pieces ready to go, but just don’t have management behind them."

He went on to say that he could have been the manager of the faction.

“Maybe someone like me could be a mouthpiece and lead them on to greater things. Maybe make a stand like the guys behind the scene against the hand-picked guys to be the stars. I always wondered if something like that could work and that’d be pretty neat I think.”

Ziggler had all the right intentions as he saw a lot of potential in these men. However, the idea was scrapped, and instead, the company put Ziggler in a rivalry against then WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston.

Ryder, Hawkins, and Kannelis were all released from their WWE contracts earlier this year.