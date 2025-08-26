5 Shocking heel turns that will make sense after the go-home RAW before WWE Clash in Paris

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before Clash in Paris is officially in the books. The stage is set for this Sunday, at least for the red brand, and now it remains to be seen what unfolds at the forthcoming premium live event.Interestingly, this week's episode of the Monday Night Show has opened up several possibilities for the future. Considering how the stories have developed heading into Clash in Paris, the Triple H-led creative team has the opportunity to pull off several shocking twists.With that said, let's look at five possible heel turns that could happen after what went down on the final WWE RAW before Clash in Paris:#5. &amp; #4. Asuka and Kairi SaneThe Kabuki Warriors seem to have taken issue with the friendship between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in recent weeks. During this week's WWE RAW, SKY attempted to smooth things over with Asuka and Kairi by setting boundaries with Mami in a backstage segment. However, after defeating Roxanne Perez in a singles bout, Ripley found herself on the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of The Prodigy and Raquel Rodriguez.This prompted IYO SKY to make the save for Mami. In another backstage segment, Ripley was seen thanking The Genius of The Sky. In response, the former Women's World Champion said that she owed Mami for having her back last week. This wholesome interaction didn't sit well with Asuka, who had a heated confrontation with SKY afterward, as Kairi watched on.While it all may be a misunderstanding, the cracks between the former Damage CTRL members seem to be growing with every passing week. The story seems to be heading toward a tag team showdown between The Kabuki Warriors and the duo of Ripley and SKY. Hence, it won't be surprising if Asuka and Kairi turn heel in the coming weeks.#3. Jey UsoJey Uso will look to regain the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris this Sunday. During this week's RAW, The YEET Master was seen venting to Roman Reigns about the chaos surrounding his upcoming title match. The OTC1 encouraged his cousin to stop caring about others and prioritize himself.Interestingly, Reigns advised Jey not to trust CM Punk. The OTC1's words seemingly hit the mark, as The YEET Master stood tall at the end of the show after laying out both LA Knight and The Second City Saint.Roman Reigns went on a generational run in WWE after turning heel in 2020. Hence, to mimic his cousin's success, Jey Uso could turn to the dark side in the near future.#2. CM PunkCM Punk won his first world title in WWE after over a decade at SummerSlam 2025. However, his title run ended in under six minutes, courtesy of his archenemy, Seth Rollins, who successfully cashed in his MITB contract. The Second City Saint will now look to capture the World Heavyweight Title again at Clash in Paris.On Sunday, it will be every man for himself in the Fatal Four-Way Match. However, if Jey Uso somehow costs The Second City Saint a potential title victory, it could lead to Punk turning heel and targeting both Reigns and Uso, considering that The Head of the Table was the one who advised his cousin not to trust CM Punk.#1. LA Knight could turn heel at WWE Clash in ParisLA Knight picked up a huge win over Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. However, it didn't mean anything, as it was later revealed that it was a part of The Visionary's plan. Despite several recent attempts, the 42-year-old has yet to score a meaningful victory.While he is one of the challengers for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris, Knight has failed to generate any sort of momentum heading into the event. The Megastar was pinned by Bron Breakker on this week's WWE RAW and also received a Superkick from Jey Uso during the closing moments of the show.If Knight suffers another setback this Sunday, frustrations could boil over, leading to The Megastar turning to the dark side.