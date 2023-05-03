5 signs that Cody Rhodes may defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash 2023

Things are heating up between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar after the former launched a sneak attack on the latter during this week’s episode of WWE’s Monday Night RAW. It didn’t turn into a full-blown brawl, though, as the two superstars were immediately separated by security.

With their imminent collision at this year’s Backlash just days away, the WWE Universe is now choosing sides as to who among these two superstars will be taking home that big W. With the caliber these two competitors possess, it’s difficult to tell who will defeat who in the upcoming match. For fans of The American Nightmare, here are five signs that he may emerge as the victor at Backlash 2023.

#5 Cody Rhodes going nuclear after being blindsided by Brock Lesnar

A month ago, Cody Rhodes was about to have a tag team match alongside Brock Lesnar. They were pitted against The Bloodline’s Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and his Enforcer, Solo Sikoa. However, in a shocking turn of events, Lesnar turned on Rhodes and brutalized him before the start of the match.

Fans were dumbfounded by Lesnar's actions, but they knew that The Beast Incarnate had just turned heel again. For Rhodes, it was like salt to a wound since he just came off a loss during his WrestleMania match against Reigns.

It can be observed in his promos that followed how livid he was about what Lesnar did to him. The Beast got a taste of that American Nightmare rage this week and we can expect all hell to break loose come Backlash.

#4 Refuses ‘to fall back to the line’

During a backstage interview on this week’s episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes highlighted how important it was for him to beat Brock Lesnar in their upcoming match at Backlash.

While admitting that Lesnar was in his head after what transpired between them on the RAW after WrestleMania, he also stated that he needed to win the aforementioned bout. Otherwise, “the idea of finishing the story ceases to exist,” he said. He further stated that losing would eventually put him at the back of the line where he doesn’t want to be.

To that end, it is certain that he will pour his heart out during the fight since losing is not an option.

#3 Needs to capture a huge win after enduring a huge loss

Fans are well-acquainted with Cody Rhodes coming up short during his championship match against Roman Reigns at this year’s WrestleMania. Many fans were expecting him to win and be hailed the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

Such a defeat is indeed demoralizing and could derail his dream of becoming a world champion. Capturing a win against Brock Lesnar at Backlash would be significant, considering how accomplished and big of a star The Beast Incarnate is. It would be a huge boost to his morale if he manages to accomplish such a feat.

#2 Most of the fans are rooting for him to win the upcoming Backlash match

There’s no denying that Cody Rhodes is one of WWE’s top babyfaces. This has been evident at every premium live event he has participated in since his return to the promotion.

Case in point was the above-mentioned WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns. Every time his moves connected, huge pops could be heard. The near pinfalls were no different.

While everyone believed he was about to win, The Tribal Chief’s Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, interfered and delivered a Samoan Spike on him, causing him to lose the match. Come Backlash, this same intensity from the crowd willing him to win will be felt once again during his match against Brock Lesnar.

#1 A storyline leading to SummerSlam

Even if Cody Rhodes wins the match at Backlash, the feud between him and Brock Lesnar will likely be far from over. Both could be put in an angle where their rivalry will continue, possibly culminating in a PLE like SummerSlam.

The Beast Incarnate will certainly try to get even if he loses, effectively continuing their feud. They could go back and forth before finally capping it all off at WWE’s biggest PLE of the summer.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes