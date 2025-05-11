5 signs that former WWE Women's Champion will unite The Bloodline before her retirement 

The Bloodline saga has been one of the most enthralling and compelling angles in WWE history. While it has roots dating back far earlier, most fans accept the stable truly began in 2020 after Roman Reigns turned heel.

In the time since then, The Bloodline rose to the top of the industry and absolutely dominated. The group also had a vicious split, and factions within the greater Bloodline have often gone to war.

With that being said, former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi could be in the process of reuniting the stable. There are multiple signs indicating it could happen and that she's working on it.

While Naomi has teased the end of her career happening sooner rather than later, she could shift the momentum of The Bloodline before she hangs up her boots. This article will take a look at five major signs that Naomi may unite The Bloodline prior to her retirement.

#5. Naomi and Nia Jax have been crossing paths lately in WWE

Naomi is a member of The Bloodline, thanks to her marriage to Jimmy Uso. As a result, she is related to Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and various others.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion is also related to Nia Jax, and lately, the two have been crossing paths. It seems as if they both have issues with Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill, which could lead to a tag team forming on television moving forward.

Given that they're both members of the family, the two coming together could be the start of more of The Bloodline linking up. If they can both talk to their other family members and patch things up, it may work. This could be the first sign that the legendary stable and family can get back on the same page.

#4. The Queen of Glow asked for a meeting with the family

One major sign that The Bloodline could reunite before Naomi eventually rides off into the sunset is from a social media post she sent out. In fact, Naomi addressed her entire family, albeit indirectly.

The Queen of Glow requested a family meeting. While the purpose was to take advantage of the alleged nepotism fans accuse her of, the individuals who she tagged are quite interesting.

Naomi tagged Paul Heyman, The Rock, both of The Usos, Jacob Fatu, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns. It is clear she is truly trying to mend the fences among everybody from The Bloodline—both actual blood and those who are not.

#3. Paul Heyman allegedly loves Naomi

Paul Heyman has a long history with The Bloodline. Even before the stable was first formed, the WWE Hall of Famer worked closely with various members of the family. Over the past five years, he served as Roman Reigns' personal Wiseman and also extensively worked with others in the group.

The Wiseman recently left The Bloodline. At WrestleMania 41, he shockingly turned his back on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns, the latter of whom he's been loyal to for five years. In return, Paul aligned with Seth Rollins.

Naomi recently revealed that Paul Heyman loves her. Knowing that, she might be able to convince the legendary manager and Hall of Famer to let bygones be bygones and reconnect with the family despite the bad blood between them.

#2. Her retirement teases could be a guilt trip

As noted, Naomi has recently discussed potentially stepping away from WWE. The Queen of Glow mentioned her biological clock is ticking, and she'll need to step away to have children in the future.

This got a lot of attention from fans online, but there is a very real chance it also got the attention of her family. If it has, she could use this as a guilt trip of sorts to bring the stable back together.

Naomi could make it clear that her wish is to see the family unite before she has to retire. If the rest of The Bloodline feels guilty over this, they may be more willing to reconcile.

#1. She hangs out with Jacob Fatu, which could bring him together with The Usos

Jacob Fatu spent years as the forgotten member of The Bloodline. He wrestled on the indies before coming to WWE. Since then, he has begun to take over the company. He is also seemingly tight with Naomi.

In fact, Jacob Fatu even gave The Queen of Glow a shout-out on Stephanie's Places, along with other interviews in the past. It is clear that despite the animosity among some in the legendary WWE family, Naomi and Fatu are on good terms.

With that in mind, it is certainly feasible that their positive relationship could lead to Jimmy Uso making up with Jacob. From there, Jey Uso would likely be easy to win over. This would be a big step in getting the entire family back together.

