5 Signs that Apollo Crews will be the next United States Champion

Apollo Crews has been on the best run of his career recently after moving to RAW post-WrestleMania 36. He had a great showing against Aleister Black, who he narrowly lost to. He would defeat MVP to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match last week. This week on RAW, MVP praised Apollo Crews and picked him to be the winner of the match.

Unfortunately, that won't come to fruition as he's been pulled from the Money in the Bank ladder match. How did it happen? It all started with the opening match of the night, where Crews, Aleister Black, and Rey Mysterio defeated Zelina Vega's trio of Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory.

Crews pinned Andrade to win the match for his team, setting up a United States Championship match later that night. He would have the best match of his five-year run in WWE, coming close to winning the United States title on multiple occasions.

However, it was a knee injury he sustained mid-match that turned out to be too much, forcing the referee to stop the match and call it a win for Andrade. Crews was seen crying backstage in crutches, showing more character development than he had in almost 5 years.

As a result of the injury, he's out of the MITB ladder match. Despite this, there are signs that he is set to be the next United States Champion:

#5 He's been made to look great even in defeat

It was too much for Apollo Crews to handle

One of the clearest signs that Apollo Crews is getting a big push is the fact that WWE has gone of their way to protect him. The referee stoppage was a good way to keep the title on Andrade while not having Crews get pinned.

Even though he lost clean against Aleister Black, he looked far better than Bobby Lashley did against The Dutch Destroyer the night before at WrestleMania 36. The narrative is that Crews was about to win it before his knee gave in.