5 Signs that Rey Mysterio won't retire

Is Rey Mysterio done?

Rey Mysterio was gruesomely attacked by Seth Rollins a couple of weeks ago. Rollins forced Mysterio's eye into the corner of the steel steps that were present ringside. Since then we haven't seen The Master of The 619 in a WWE ring.

This week, WWE announced that on next week's episode, a retirement ceremony will take place to honor the contributions Rey Mysterio has made to the WWE. Many fans have been speculating Mysterio's retirement but he has proven time and again that he can go toe to toe with the current WWE Superstars.

He has had some world-class bouts with Andrade in this second run in WWE. Mysterio also went on to capture the United States Championship for the first time in his career, making him the 21st Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

This isn't the first time the Luchador has teased his retirement. In mid-2019, after a beat down by Bobby Lashley, Mysterio was on the verge of retiring but was convinced by his son not to. Is it really time for Rey Mysterio to hang up his boots? I don't think so and here's why.

#5 One last match for Rey Mysterio

The fans deserve a one last time

Rey Mysterio has been a babyface ever since he stepped foot in a WWE ring. He is one Superstar the fans have always sided with and have loved to watch perform. Mysterio has played a pivotal role in shaping wrestling as well as WWE.

In an industry that is dominated by big men, Mysterio broke the glass ceiling and paved the path for the lighter and air-borne competitors to the WWE. He has captured the top prize in the WWE as well as stood his ground against behemoths such as Mark Henry and Kane.

A glorious Superstar such as Mysterio deserves one last match before bidding adieu to the WWE Universe. The WWE fans aren't ready to see Mysterio ride into the sunset without delivering one last 619 or one last OMG moment that only Mysterio can.

The accolades that Mysterio has garnered in his time in the WWE deserves a match that sees him wow the fans the way he has over the years. It truly would be sad to watch Mysterio go without a West Cost Pop or a Frog Splash, paying tribute to his late friend, Eddie Guerrero.

