5 signs The Rock will win the 2024 Royal Rumble match 

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 takes place this Saturday, and The Rock could be cooking something really special for his people.

On the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW, The Great One made a surprise appearance and had an entertaining segment with Jinder Mahal. Before leaving the ring, he teased a once-in-a-lifetime showdown against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

While The Rock hasn't made additional WWE appearances since then, that hasn't stopped fans from fantasy-booking his path to the marquee match against The Tribal Chief.

It turns out there are multiple signs that point to the 2000 Royal Rumble winner showing up this weekend and adding another Rumble victory to his already impeccable resume. Here are five of those signs.

#5. The Rock's willingness to dine at The Head of the Table

If there's one thing about The Rock, it's that he is a busy gentleman. From acting to overseeing his own production house and running a football league, he might as well be both a morning and a night person.

Therefore, it's understood that he can't appear on WWE TV often. However, that hasn't stopped him from popping up on the flagship shows from time to time. While most of his recent appearances didn't serve a purpose in the context of the storyline, the one on Day 1 was a whole different animal.

Before letting go of the microphone, The Rock asked fans if he should sit at The Head of the Table. Now, for those familiar with WWE, they don't tease something if there aren't plans for it in the works.

Thus, The Hobbs & Shaw star's headline-making one-liner might allude to him finally making the match against Reigns happen. And the logical path for it begins at the Rumble.

#4. "A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania"

The People's Champion's rumored entry into the title scene has made things uncertain for one superstar and that is Cody Rhodes.

Ever since WrestleMania 39, a major chunk of WWE Universe has been confident about The American Nightmare finally finishing his story at 'Mania 40. Now, with The Rock's arrival, those plans could be up in the air.

Those fans want The Great One to challenge Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February 2024, allowing Cody to still find a way to main event WrestleMania 40.

However, in Young Rock, the XFL owner made it crystal clear that a match between him and The Big Dog is a spectacle that only WrestleMania can afford. Thus, the Rumble appearance that fans wanted The Rock to make last year could end up happening this Saturday.

#3. It's about drive, it's about power, it's about... new ownership

It's only January 2024, and WWE is already having a tremendous year. The Rock's appointment to the TKO Group Board of Directors will only stack up the company's presence in the pop-culture headlines.

For those unaware, TKO Group Holdings is WWE's parent company. Given The Brahma Bull's previous ventures, it shouldn't be considered wishful thinking that he will do everything in his power to help grow the business he's partly responsible for.

What better way to make a solid first impression than by making Royal Rumble 2024 a night to remember? With his participation and victory in the 30-man clash, the new collaboration between The Rock and TKO would be an instant game-changer.

After all, he wouldn't have signed with the company without electrifying ideas cooking in his head.

#2. A catalyst for Roman Reigns to break Hulk Hogan's record

If The Rock vs. Roman Reigns happens for the title, it's pretty fair to predict that The Tribal Chief will be retaining.

After all, one of the world's highest-paid actors wouldn't be a regular past WrestleMania 40. A couple of appearances followed by a 'safe' match should be the best bet for anyone counting on The Rock to have a sturdy presence on The Road to WrestleMania.

However, that's fine. While they may not put on a five-star banger, they will give the fans the dream showdown they'd been clamoring for years. Moreover, this dream match would also remove any remaining hurdles from Reigns' path to surpassing Hulk Hogan's longest World Championship reign.

And to manage Cody Rhodes' fans' expectations before it's too late, WWE should kickstart The Rock's quest for the top prize at Royal Rumble.

#1. No other way to main event WrestleMania 40

One of the positives of the Triple H-run WWE is how the part-timers don't just pop up and cause all existing storylines to get derailed to accommodate them. From Brock Lesnar to John Cena, every attraction talent is now logically integrated into an ongoing program.

The Rock, even though his star eclipses that of every WWE name, should be held to the same standard, too. While no matches have been announced for WrestleMania 40 yet, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are among the top names likely to challenge for the top belts.

Thus, if The Great One has given his nod to compete at WrestleMania 40, he has to earn his shot. The most risk-free way he can do so is by being a late entrant into the Men's Royal Rumble match and winning the whole thing.

Thus, it's totally in the realm of possibility for the star-studded event to end with an earth-shattering face-off between Roman Reigns and the 2024 Royal Rumble winner, The Rock.

