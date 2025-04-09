5 signs Triple H will make a career-changing decision regarding Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania

Dominik Mysterio is one of the names scheduled to compete at the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 41. The former North American Champion has fallen short at all of his appearances at The Show of Shows so far, but Triple H may have something else planned for him this year.

At the Grandest Stage of Them All, Bron Breakker will defend the Intercontinental Championship in a four-way match against Finn Balor, Penta, and Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom's upcoming title match is arguably one of the biggest matches in his career, especially if he wins at The Show of Shows. From the past few RAW shows, it looks like Triple H may be planning on booking a Mysterio victory.

In this list, we will look at five signs that Triple H will book Dominik Mysterio to win the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#5. Dominik Mysterio is the only star in the four-way match who hasn't pinned any of his competitors

Penta, Finn Balor, and Bron Breakker have shared the ring several times on the Monday show these past few weeks, whether through matches or altercations. Meanwhile, Dominik's involvement with the champion has been limited to trying to help The Prince win the title, but to no avail.

Since Dominik hasn't exactly had a match against Breakker for the Intercontinental title, he hasn't pinned anyone involved in the match, while the rest of them have had pinfall wins against each other. However, this might work in his favor as the time for his pinfall victory might come at WrestleMania 41.

#4. Triple H may be transforming Dominik Mysterio into the spitting image of a beloved WWE Hall of Famer

Dominik Mysterio's father is WWE Hall of Famer and legendary luchador Rey Mysterio. Although the latter is a fan-favorite, his son thinks otherwise and has even made claims before that he's not his real father. Interestingly, Triple H might be leaning into this.

After it was announced that a four-way match was set to occur at WrestleMania 41 for the Intercontinental Title, Dominik posted a photo collage of him and Eddie Guerrero holding the IC belt. From the looks of it, The Game might see him as the next Latino Heat.

#3. Triple H may want wrestling's power couple to reign on top

After Dominik and Rhea Ripley broke up on-screen, Liv Morgan was quick to replace Mami as Dirty Dom's on-screen love interest. However, Mysterio and The Miracle Kid can't exactly be considered wrestling's power couple if only one of them is holding a gold.

Liv Morgan is one-half of the current Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez, and they are set to defend the gold at WrestleMania 41. Since The Judgment Day duo will likely retain, Dom can also win the gold at the event, so he and his on-screen partner can dominate RAW together.

#2. Triple H may see more potential in pushing Dominik Mysterio than Finn Balor

Although Finn has been fighting off Penta and Bron these past few weeks on RAW, he has also been clashing heads with Mysterio. The tension between both men grows on every episode of the Monday show, and it may be for a reason.

Triple H may see Dominik getting the upper hand, and him winning the title would make the story even more interesting. Mysterio has been extremely popular as a heel, and he'd generate even more heat if he became the Intercontinental Champion. Fans already got a glimpse of Balor winning a title on the main roster in recent years as a Tag Team Champion, and now it may be time for Dom.

#1. Dominik Mysterio might already have a strong challenger in line for the IC Championship

One of Dominik's biggest rivalries of his career so far has been with his father, with the feud still running to this day. Even if the two men aren't currently at conflict, they still take shots at one another any chance they get, especially the younger Mysterio. However, this may be for a reason.

Rey is currently feuding with El Grande Americano, who is all but confirmed to be Chad Gable under the mask. Since the character came about after Dom suggested to the American Made leader to seek help regarding his luchador problem, this might be a bridge to connect the father and son again.

This time around, Dominik could have the upper hand by being the Intercontinental Champion.

