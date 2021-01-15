Top 5 Superstars WWE could push as the next John Cena

The last megastar that WWE produced was John Cena. He's a household name, even among non-wrestling fans. Cena is truly an icon, and he was WWE's top star for more than ten years. Vince McMahon himself believes that Cena is the perfect WWE Superstar.

He’s the standard-bearer, the benchmark and the epitome of what it means to be a Superstar in #WWE and in life. Happy Birthday to 16-time World Champion, @JohnCena! pic.twitter.com/cJCF2CrKl1 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 23, 2020

Cena has definitely earned that spot with his work inside and outside the ring. But in recent years, he has become a part-time star. WWE desperately needs to start grooming his replacement. The end of Cena's run as a full-timer has created a glaring need for another WWE megastar.

John Cena John Cena visiting David, a stage 4 cancer patient

To be fair, WWE has arguably built a new megastar in the form of Roman Reigns. For several years, WWE has heavily pushed him, and "The Big Dog" has become one of the company's top stars. Earlier in his career, the audience started getting fed up with the way WWE was forcing Reigns down the viewers' throats. Soon, the audience completely turned on him, so it seemed like WWE had failed.

But recently, Reigns' career has reached a new level. Since his heel turn last year, Reigns has been one of the top wrestlers in the industry. His "Head of the Table" character has earned a lot of praise, so it looks like WWE has its next megastar after all.

Reigns' success can't be ignored. But this list focuses on the large group of talented stars that WWE seems to overlook. Several of these wrestlers would thrive if WWE gave them a chance in the spotlight. Though the company has successfully made some new stars, it still needs to build the next face of the franchise.

If WWE pushes the right wrestlers and books them successfully, the company could easily produce another icon. With that being said, here's a look at five wrestlers who WWE could push to create its next John Cena.

5 Keith Lee (WWE RAW)

Keith Lee

Keith Lee is currently being pushed as one of the top babyfaces of WWE RAW, and he is well-liked by the fans. Lee made his WWE debut in NXT after a remarkable run on the independent circuit. Even before Lee competed in a WWE ring, many fans already knew that Lee could be the next big thing.

Take a closer look at @realkeithlee, who is making his #WWENXT debut on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/7bUvh6jypa — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 7, 2018

During his time in NXT, Lee proved that he can very well hold his position at the top of the roster. He spent over two years on the black-and-gold brand before he moved to the main roster. During his NXT run, he made a few impressive appearances on WWE pay-per-views. First, Lee had a great showing at WWE Survivor Series 2019.

A few months later, "The Limitless One" competed in the 2020 Royal Rumble Match. There, he stood toe to toe with Brock Lesnar. Clearly, WWE has high hopes for Lee. The former NXT Champion definitely has the potential to grab the brass ring and rise to the top of WWE.

Lee also undoubtedly has the "wow" factor. He's one of the largest men on the main roster, but he moves like a cruiserweight. "The Limitless One" impresses the fans every time he's on WWE programming, and he could carry the company for a few years.