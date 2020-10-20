5 Superstars who called out WWE on social media

While the majority of WWE disagreements are dealt with behind the scenes, some WWE Superstars have taken the bold approach of going on social media to criticize the company.

In 2018, for example, a WWE Superstar did not like the fact that they were the only advertised Royal Rumble participant who had been left off the pay-per-view poster.

On another occasion, a WWE veteran posted two tweets to complain about WWE’s cameras missing a major moment during a match.

Over the last few years, some Superstars have also pointed out errors that have been made by WWE’s social media and website departments.

Now, while many of these disputes are hardly likely to land a Superstar in serious trouble with WWE’s higher-ups, it is still a risk for employees to make negative comments about the company online.

In this article, let’s take a look at five Superstars who called WWE out on social media.

#5 Dolph Ziggler called out WWE for botching Edge’s return

One of the biggest WWE moments of 2020 came during the men’s Royal Rumble match when Edge made his long-awaited return to in-ring action.

The 2012 WWE Hall of Famer, who was forced to retire in 2011 due to a serious neck injury, entered the 2020 Royal Rumble from the #21 position.

WWE’s production team tried to capture the excitement of the WWE Universe by showing the reaction on fans’ faces in the crowd when Edge hit the ring. However, in doing so, WWE’s cameras failed to show the moment that The Rated-R Superstar landed his first spear in an official match in almost nine years.

The person who received that spear, Dolph Ziggler, took to Twitter after the event to question how such an important moment could have been missed.

who cuts away from an official in-ring return, while two opponents are running towards each other? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 27, 2020

people make mistakes, we all do & I have made tons. That being said; a very special moment was inexplicably missed. anyone got cell phone footage? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 27, 2020

Interestingly, the WWE Network replay of the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match has been edited. That means anyone who watches the moment back (03:39:50 on the WWE Network) no longer sees fans’ reactions during Edge’s spear on Ziggler. Instead, they can witness the moment as it happened via the hard-camera view.