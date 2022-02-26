5 superstars who can challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship before WrestleMania: Roman Reigns’ future opponent seizes opportunity, blast from past at MSG?

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will meet with Roman Reigns tonight to sign the contract for their upcoming "Winner Takes All" match at WrestleMania 38.

Earlier this week, Lesnar walked out to an epic welcome from the WWE Universe on RAW. His celebration was halted by Paul Heyman, who informed the Beast Incarnate that he would have to defend his title against Bobby Lashley next weekend.

However, the All-Mighty is currently injured and has been pulled from the scheduled Madison Square Garden show. Thus, WWE will likely look at alternatives, and even Heyman suggested that the replacement would be just as challenging as Lashley if the latter couldn't make it.

In this list, we'll look at five potential superstars who could challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship before his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Drew McIntyre returns to haunt Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was one of the key performers in the company during its ThunderDome era.

Many forget that while Roman Reigns was establishing himself as the top heel in the promotion, The Scottish Warrior worked hard to remain the biggest babyface. Along with Randy Orton, he deserves the lion's share of credit for carrying RAW when there were no fans in attendance.

Not so long ago, McIntyre had a dream run, winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and capturing the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Unfortunately for him, he couldn't celebrate the biggest moment of his career with his fans.

Fast forward to last year's draft. McIntyre was moved to SmackDown and the creative team started building his storyline from scratch. It was good to see that The Scottish Warrior wasn't pushed into the title picture right after his arrival on the blue brand, as it allowed him time to gain credibility.

On the flip side, he has been involved in a feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss for months. His booking is repetitive at this point, and he could massively benefit from a one-off appearance in a championship challenge against Brock Lesnar.

Recent reports suggest McIntyre will continue his feud with Corbin on SmackDown to set up their match at WrestleMania. Additionally, he is expected to challenge Reigns for the title after WWE's Show of Shows.

If that's the case, challenging for the world title will leave room for a future feud, especially if Reigns turns up and compromises the result.

At the same time, interference from Corbin will give a credible reason to extend their feud on SmackDown. After all, this rivalry has been going on for months and is in dire need of something new.

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar have worked well in their previous in-ring encounters, and a potential match next week won't be any different.

