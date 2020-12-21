5 Superstars who could challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in 2021

It has been quite the year for Drew McIntyre, who went through a lot to remain the WWE Champion in 2020. He retained his title at TLC, even though he got cashed in on mid-match. McIntyre stood tall against AJ Styles and The Miz to win their TLC Match at the event.

With only two RAWs remaining in 2020, it is fair to say that the Scottish Warrior will be the WWE Champion on New Year's Day in 2021. And with the new year come not only new responsibilities for Drew McIntyre, but new opponents too. Whether they are right next to him or looking from afar, several stars could step up to challenge him for the WWE Title.

Some of these names could have matches with McIntyre sooner rather than later, while another few could face him further down the line. Either way, it seems like RAW's biggest babyface might have his hands full come the new year.

Here are five Superstars who could challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in 2021.

#5 John Morrison could have a WWE Championship match on RAW to end his (and The Miz's) feud with Drew McIntyre

The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at TLC, making the match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles a triple threat. However, he was thwarted by Omos, who also went after John Morrison. The two have worked together throughout the year, so it is fair that the Prince of Parkour gets a fair deal.

While Miz had the briefcase, Morrison was right next to him on an equal footing. That means he should also get a shot at the WWE Championship, without the luxury to choose the exact time and place though. It would also be an effective way to end the feud between the two of them and McIntyre.

Advertisement

A match between Drew McIntyre and John Morrison would be fantastic, with the two of them in great form recently. A mix of immense strength and mind-blowing athleticism makes this a pretty exciting prospect, even if it would be the most predictable WWE Title match in years.

There is no chance that Morrison will win, but he could have an entertaining TV match for the belt that would boost McIntyre's list of WWE Title defenses. It would make for a great main event for the first RAW of 2021 to finish the story between the WWE Champion and the men who nearly took his title away.