5 Superstars' Children who previously worked in WWE

Throughout the years WWE has employed many different members of wrestling families from the Anoa’i to the Guerreros.

Here at Sportskeeda, we have put together 10 superstars’ children who became WWE superstars themselves.

You won’t see the usual suspects here; these are all former superstars who thrived or didn’t live up to the family name inside of WWE. This doesn’t mean they are bad workers or weren’t successful, but sometimes it’s just bad booking, unfortunate injuries, or a monumental career change.

#5 Juventud "Juvi" Guerrera reached the WWE finally | Son of Fuerza Guerrera

Juventud Guerrera is one of the bad boys of Lucha Libre

Juventud Guerrera also known as “Juvi” is the son of Fuerza Guerrera and made his wrestling debut in 1992.

He has a very difficult relationship with his family, openly criticizing his siblings for becoming professional wrestlers and having little to do with his father since the 90s. His father worked for WWE during their partnership with AAA, appearing at that year's Royal Rumble.

Guerrera has worked for AAA, ECW, WCW, TNA, DragonGate, CMLL, Pro-wrestling NOAH, AEW and of course WWE. During his career, he has held over 20 championships including the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, AAA Cruiserweight Championship, WCW Cruiserweight Championship, and WCW World Tag team Championship alongside Filthy Animals stable mate Rey Mysterio Jr. along with winning the America’s X Cup in 2004 at TNA.

In WWE, he would be a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion but would only be with the company for less than two years.

He would form a stable alongside Super Crazy and Psicosis known as The Mexicools feuding with the likes of Chavo Guerrero, Brian Kendrick and Paul London. His last match with the company took place on 6th January 2006 episode of SmackDown! which was also the same day his release was announced. If you want to see Guerrera at his best in the company, you should look up his match against Kid Kash.

Meltzer in the 90s @ObserverQuotes It's no secret most of the Mexican talent in WCW is unhappy with its treatment, particularly in the wake of the Juventud Guerrera unmasking. [4/98] It's no secret most of the Mexican talent in WCW is unhappy with its treatment, particularly in the wake of the Juventud Guerrera unmasking. [4/98]

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman