5 Superstars who could face Jake Paul if he came to WWE

The Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight is finally happening after getting canceled a couple of times. The two pugilists are set to go at it in Saudi Arabia on February 26, and it is expected to be an intense boxing match if their recent face-off is anything to go by.

He first stepped foot inside a WWE ring during last year’s Crown Jewel event when he lent a helping hand to his brother Logan Paul, who was going toe-to-toe against Roman Reigns at the time. Wrestling fans believed back then that the younger Paul could be teaming up with his brother, but such an appearance may well seem to be just a one-off engagement.

He recently penned a multi-year deal with MMA promotion Professional Fighters League (PFL), debunking speculations of him pursuing a WWE career alongside his big bro. Nonetheless, there is still a possibility that he might do it. With that in mind, here are five WWE Superstars that could slug it out against The Problem Child.

#5. The Usos

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul was indeed a spectacle. Numerous spots during the match have gone down as part of highlight reels as the two Superstars went back and forth on the offensive.

Jimmy and Jey Uso got involved during the match when they checked on their Tribal Chief after Logan hit him with a splash. The Tag Team champs even delivered a beating to two of the YouTube star’s friends (Mike Majlak and George Janko), who were also present ringside during the event.

Now that both Jake and The Usos have formally introduced each other, it would be interesting to see how The Problem Child sizes up against Jimmy and Jey. Or how about a tag team match featuring The Usos and The Paul Brothers?

#4. Solo Sikoa vs. Jake Paul

Jake Paul also had an encounter with Solo Sikoa during the aforementioned event, though authorities came in before they could even lock horns. Both were all revved up at the time as Jake seemed to be unfazed by The Enforcer’s menacing presence.

If a match were ever to come to fruition, provided that Jake enters WWE, it remains to be seen which of their moves would emerge superior – Sikoa’s version of The Samoan Spike or Jake’s punching power?

#3. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre threw in his two cents about Jake Paul and deemed him the number one heel in the world. Despite the commendation, McIntyre would still gladly deliver a devastating Claymore Kick to The Problem Child.

The WWE Superstar believes that he will be billed as the villain within the promotion. If such a character switch happens in the future, he stated that he’d be taking down notes from Jake since he can easily catch the ire of the crowd just at the sight of him.

#2. Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle would also be a viable opponent for Jake Paul if he opted to pursue a career inside WWE.

Before becoming a pro wrestler, the WWE Superstar was a mixed martial artist and fought for various MMA promotions like Titan FC, Bellator, and even at the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It was mentioned that aside from being a practitioner of The Sweet Science, Jake Paul will also be taking the MMA path as he recently signed with the Professional Fighters League.

What better way to get acquainted with each other than by putting them in a Fight Pit match, similar to what Riddle and Seth Rollins did at last year’s Extreme Rules. It’s The Original Bro versus the boxing star who sang It’s Everyday Bro.

#1. Brock Lesnar

Jake Paul is probably the most hated yet one of the most popular pugilists to date. One of the reasons people are showing up at his boxing events is the hope of seeing him getting knocked out inside the ring. However, this has yet to happen since he won all six of his fights, with four of these coming by way of knockout.

Jake Paul getting pitted against Brock Lesnar is a surefire crowd drawer since most folks probably want to see The Problem Child finally lose. This provided that he is still unbeaten by the time he signs up for WWE.

Fans would likely not mind whether it be a preliminary match or billed as the main event at a Premium Live Event, as long as he gets F5’d a few times before being sent to Suplex City.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 324 votes