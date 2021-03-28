5 Superstars who are both in the IMPACT and WWE Hall of Fame

It's WrestleMania season and with that, it's also time for the annual WWE Hall of Fame inductions. It is undoubtedly a massive honor for legends and former WWE Superstars to get recognized in the Hall of Fame. This honor confirms their contributions to the company and the entire professional wrestling industry.

Like WWE, other wrestling promotions also have their own Hall of Fame for their legendary talents and wrestlers. For example, the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame (formerly known as the TNA Hall of Fame) recognizes the company's most vital performers. While it's a great achievement to be in any single Hall of Fame, there are several superstars who have been inducted into two.

Let's take a look at five Superstars who have been inducted into both the IMPACT and WWE Hall of Fame. Please share your favorite moments and matches of these legends in the comments section nelow.

#5 Sting - WWE Hall of Fame (2016), IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame (2012)

The Icon Sting has had a legendary career in professional wrestling. It started more than three decades ago, and it's still going strong. Throughout his career, he has successfully wrestled for several promotions.

After his time in WCW, Sting joined TNA Wrestling (now known as IMPACT Wrestling) in 2003. At the time, TNA was a very young wrestling promotion, and having a major star like Sting was a huge boost for them. He wrestled for the company for over ten years, and he won multiple titles.

A four-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Sting was the first Superstar to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2012.

Then, Sting finally joined WWE in 2014. His first appearance in a WWE ring came at Survivor Series 2014 where he attacked Triple H and helped the babyfaces defeat Team Authority. The Icon started a feud with Triple H, and he competed in his first match for WWE at WrestleMania 31. To the surprise of many fans, Sting lost his first WWE match.

Sting then returned later that year and challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. At Night of Champions 2015, Sting lost to Rollins and suffered a serious neck injury.

The following year, Sting was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2016. During his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech, Sting announced his retirement from in-ring action.

In 2020, Sting surprised the entire pro wrestling industry when he came out of retirement and joined All Elite Wrestling. He returned to active competition in a cinematic Street Fight, where he successfully teamed up with Darby Allin to face Team Taz.

It remains to be seen how long The Icon will continue his legendary career. No matter what, no one can ever take away the fact that Sting is a two-time Hall of Famer.

