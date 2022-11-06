5 superstars who missed WWE Crown Jewel 2022 and what they could do next

With WWE Crown Jewel behind us, it's time to shift direction and get hyped for Survivor Series. While the company's next premium live event hasn't always been a hit with fans, WWE's new regime looks to spice things up. Triple H recently added a little WCW/NXT flavor to the mix with the announcement of WarGames.

The five names on this list didn't appear at WWE Crown Jewel this year but fret not. They're all quite prominent at the moment and are seemingly destined for big things on the road to Survivor Series.

Here are five superstars who missed WWE Crown Jewel and what they could do next.

#5 Sami Zayn, a potential partnership with Kevin Owens?

Sami Zayn is arguably the most beloved WWE Superstar on the roster at the moment. He has become the highlight of the Friday night show with his quick wit and absolute passion for being Roman Reigns' flunkey. Moreover, he has won over almost every member of The Bloodline, including The Tribal Chief.

The exception to this is Jey Uso, a man who recently voiced his displeasure about Zayn's inclusion into the faction. During his recent (not so Ucey) diatribe, Jey mentioned that The Honorary Uce wasn't family and accused his Bloodline stablemate of being a 'fake Uce.'

As stellar as Sami Zayn's current gimmick is, the split between him and The Bloodline is a foregone conclusion. Kevin Owens has been trying to warn Zayn about the impending double cross. Hence, it wouldn't be a stretch to assume KO and his friend will soon be challengers for The Usos' title.

#4 Liv Morgan, an alliance with Bray Wyatt, or just a turn to the dark side?

During the buildup to her match with Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan seemingly embraced her extreme side. While this initially appeared to be a short-term angle, it could be Morgan's new persona heading into the year's final months.

In addition to her newfound infatuation with weaponry, Morgan has become a sucker for pain in recent weeks. She has been embroiled in a personal feud with Sonya Deville but could soon side with Bray Wyatt. The company has dropped multiple hints about a potential alliance between the two, and The Miracle Kid could undoubtedly benefit from a program with Wyatt.

#3 Seth Rollins, a potential face turn for one of WWE's greatest villains?

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins is the current WWE United States Champion and a prominent part of the RAW brand. However, he has been a heel since 2019 and may need to revert to the good side based on recent crowd reactions.

It's somewhat ironic that he wasn't receiving warm receptions from the audience during his final days as a face character. Fast forward to 2022, and the fans can be heard serenading Seth to the ring with their rendition of his theme song.

Rollins has teased a program with Austin Theory in recent weeks. If you've been keeping up with the current-day WWE, then you understand Mr. Money in the Bank is not what most would call a fan favorite. Could The Visionary change up his character during the potential program? Only time will tell.

#2 Gunther to continue his saga with Rey Mysterio?

Gunther's name change was initially met with harsh criticism and significant scrutiny. Luckily for The Ring General, his impressive matches and impeccable ring skills have won him over with the main roster fans. Moreover, it's made everyone forget the initial backlash to his new name.

He's carved out a path of destruction alongside the rest of Imperium, and their latest victim is none other than the legendary Rey Mysterio. However, it seems too early to tell whether Rey and Gunther's feud is for the long haul or if it's just a transitional program.

Regardless, for the time being, it seems The Ring General isn't finished with WWE's Biggest Underdog just yet.

#1 Ronda Rousey, the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, gets betrayed by Shayna Baszler?

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are on the same page for the time being, but nothing lasts forever in WWE.

Add in the fact that Rousey holds the current top prize on SmackDown in the women's division, and The Rowdy One has limited scope to remain friends with Baszler. Moreover, a match between The Queen of Spades and The Baddest Woman on the Planet will likely be epic.

Excluding the recent turn of events, the two real-life friends haven't had much interaction on TV. Hence, a feud between the two would make for something new.

