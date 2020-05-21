5 Superstars who could be the mystery entrant in the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing

The Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing has one spot open. Who will be the mystery entrant?

All Elite Wrestling started with a bang last year when they aired their first-ever show, Double or Nothing, on May 25, 2019. Considered by many to be a landmark pay-per-view for the wrestling business, the show established AEW as a legitimate competitor - and viable alternative - to WWE.

One year down the line, AEW presents the second edition of their marquee event this Saturday night. One of the most anticipated matches set to take place at Double or Nothing 2020 is the Casino Ladder Match. Nine wrestlers will compete against each other, with the winner getting a future AEW World Championship match.

The rules are as follows - two wrestlers begin the match, and, every 90 seconds, another participant will enter. The winner will be the man who retrieves the casino chip suspended above the ring. Interestingly, the match can be won at any time - even before all participants have entered.

Your ninth & final entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is a mystery & will be revealed at Double or Nothing!



Order Double or Nothing on Sat, May 23rd on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/Fl63XOQKCq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 18, 2020

AEW has already confirmed eight participants for the match, but the last participant will be revealed on the show itself. This has led to a lot of speculation as to who could be the mystery entrant. Last year we saw Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) make his surprising debut at the show, so could AEW be planning another major appearance this year?

There are a number of exciting possibilities as to who could fill the final spot. Let's take a look at five possible mystery entrants for the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing!

#5 Jeff Cobb

Jeff Cobb!

An interesting possibility for the Mystery Entrant in the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing is this man, Jeff Cobb. The former ROH World Television Champion appeared on the February 12 episode of AEW Dynamite. He attacked Jon Moxley on that show alongside The Inner Circle. A week after his AEW debut, he took on Moxley in a singles match, but came up short.

While he did not officially sign with AEW at that time, there's nothing to stop the promotion from signing him now. The winner of the Casino Ladder Match is set to get a future AEW Championship match. If Moxley retains his title against Brodie Lee at Double or Nothing, Jeff Cobb could be an interesting next challenger for him, provided he wins the Casino Ladder match!