For the last several weeks, the extremely poor ratings of WWE Monday Night RAW has been a huge topic of discussion among the fans. With the "Flagship Show" of WWE hitting its lowest ratings in history, Vince McMahon would surely want to improve the situation. Probably with that in mind, WWE has announced a massive segment for this week's RAW involving Randy Orton.

As announced by WWE, Randy Orton will kick-off this week's Monday Night RAW by naming his next target. The Apex Predator has arguably become the biggest heel in WWE, across all its brands, in the last few months. But after defeating Edge in the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at WWE Backlash 2020, Randy Orton has been on a spree of taking out WWE Superstars and legends, courtesy his deadly Punt Kick.

Randy Orton is set to kick off this week’s #WWERAW by naming his next target.



Who do you think it’ll be? pic.twitter.com/ee9naMxZkB — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 26, 2020

So the question now is, who will Randy Orton target next? While the initial plans were him to have a match with Edge at WWE SummerSlam, the Rated-R Superstar is out injured for a long time. But with the Biggest Party of Summer around the corner, can we see him call out more big names?

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who Randy Orton could name as his next target on WWE RAW. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Randy Orton calls out NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa

Last month, Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa teased a massive feud on Twitter. It was the Viper who started it by taking a dig at the "leg slaps" from NXT Superstars at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. This led to a heated exchange between him and former NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Randy Orton revealed that he'll love to work with the Blackheart, and would also help him with his career!

As I was saying earlier, whatever Vince gives me to do, whatever my job is, in that particular situation, I’m going to do it. And, if it’s working with Tommaso Ciampa, then I’d be all for it because I think he’s very talented. And I think that there’s a few things that I could help him with. Mainly to help him get a little more out of his career. I know that he’s been plagued with injuries but I also know that he loves and respects this business.

Meanwhile, recently Tommaso Ciampa posted on his Instagram revealing that the WWE Creative has nothing for him. With him missing the last few NXT shows, it indeed looks to be the case. Can this all be a way for him to make his way to the main roster?

I personally believe Tommaso Ciampa vs Randy Orton would be an amazing feud and match, if WWE goes ahead with it!