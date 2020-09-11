5 Superstars who had real-life heat with The Rock in WWE

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is an eight-time WWE Champion who is an instantly recognizable figure all over the world. Nowadays, The People's Champion is highly focused on his career in Hollywood, and The Rock's likeable personality has remained constant ever since he became one of the most popular WWE Superstars of The Attitude Era.

However, the Sports Entertainment industry is certainly not bereft of controversy and backstage politics. The Rock is no different from virtually every WWE Superstar in this case, as there have been instances where he didn't get along with some of his peers in real-life.

With that in mind, here are 5 WWE Superstars who had real-life heat with The Rock.

#5 Shawn Michaels

A dream match that never happened

Recently, Bruce Prichard revealed on his podcast that Shawn Michaels and The Rock weren't exactly the best of friends, and they didn't get along as peers backstage.

“They didn’t like each other. It was because of ego, especially back then. They were completely different people. I don’t think that Shawn saw a whole lot in Rock at the time. Rock didn’t really like Shawn so it was oil and water at the time. They did not mesh.”

This comes off as no surprise. In the 90s, The Heart Break Kid was a notorious backstage figure in terms of controversy. The Rock is definitely not the only one who had issues with Shawn Michaels back in the day.

When Michaels returned to WWE in the early 2000s, he was scheduled to work in a match against The Rock. Dave Meltzer noted that Rock refused to work against Michaels because of what the latter did to him during the early days of The Attitude Era.

Thankfully, HBK has turned his life around for the better since those days, and now he is a key figure over at WWE NXT. A dream match between both of these Superstars is something that every WWE fan has wished for at some point in time.