5 Superstars who retired from WWE on their own terms and 5 who did not

Due to the physical nature of WWE and professional wrestling in general, the span of any Superstar's career isn't guaranteed.

While injuries have ended the careers of several WWE Superstars, there have also been a few legends who have been able to end their careers on their own terms.

This list highlights WWE Superstars on both sides of the spectrum:

#5. Retired from WWE on his own terms: Batista

Batista at WrestleMania 35.

Batista has enjoyed a career in WWE that only a few have. Signing with WWE at the age of 31, he would spend a few years shaping his skills in Ohio Valley Wrestling, where he was a part of what many considered as the greatest developmental batch in the company's history.

Some of the names who trained alongside Batista at OVW were John Cena, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and Shelton Benjamin, among others.

Batista enjoyed a great deal of success in his eight-year WWE run, becoming a six-time World Champion. Even in his 2014 return run, he headlined WrestleMania for the second time in his career.

Batista's first run ended in 2010 when he stated that he wasn't too happy with the direction that the WWE was going in. He would pursue a career in Hollywood, and by the time he returned four years later, he had his first big break with The Guardians of the Galaxy.

Advertisement

Despite losing out on his popularity in 2014, Batista made it clear that he only wanted to return to face Triple H. And he got his wish five years later, facing The Game at WrestleMania 35.

While it wasn't announced as a retirement bout or a farewell match, it seemed clear that Batista intended to repay Triple H for helping elevate him to superstardom over 14 years before. He lost to Triple H at WrestleMania 35, and it all came full circle.

Out of respect for Kurt Angle, who had his farewell match announced beforehand on the same show, Batista simply posted a message on Instagram stating that WrestleMania 35 was the end of his WWE career. He got the match he wanted and left on his own terms.