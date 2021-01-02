5 Superstars who could return in the 2021 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match

As it is now January, the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble is fast approaching. The annual gimmick pay-per-view has been announced to take place on January 31st, a week later than originally scheduled.

The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events in WWE's calendar and is always one of the most anticipated pay-per-views of the year. The Royal Rumble signals the start of the road to WrestleMania and often sets off some of the biggest title feuds of the year.

WWE fans often speculate what will go down at the Royal Rumble way in advance of the event. Most years, fans see huge returns of WWE Superstars at the Royal Rumble, such as Edge at last year's event.

Here are five Superstars who could return in the Men's 2021 Royal Rumble match.

#5 WWE RAW Superstar Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman had a very up and down 2020 in WWE. The Monster Among Men started the year by winning the Intercontinental Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura, and later enjoyed a reign as Universal Champion after defeating WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

As the year went on, Strowman began involved in a very intense feud with The Fiend, in which he turned heel and attacked Alexa Bliss, and lost the Universal Championship to his rival at WWE SummerSlam.

Strowman was drafted from SmackDown to RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft. He briefly feuded with Keith Lee before they worked together at Survivor Series to help Team RAW defeat Team SmackDown in a clean sweep. Shortly after Survivor Series, Braun Strowman was suspended indefinitely from the Red brand after headbutting Adam Pearce.

Strowman hasn't been seen on WWE television since the incident. On his social media accounts, Strowman revealed his impressive body transformation recently.

It would be great to see Braun Strowman return to the WWE ring soon, and the Royal Rumble may be the perfect time for the multiple-time champion to come back to competition.