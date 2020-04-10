5 Superstars who aren't ready to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE title and 5 who are

Drew McIntyre is now the face of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 36

There are many exciting challengers ahead - who is ready and who isn't?

Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre's coronation at WrestleMania 36 wasn't delayed as he defeated Brock Lesnar clean in four-and-a-half minutes to claim his first WWE Championship. Before WrestleMania 36, McIntyre had never even competed for a World Championship and this year, it seems as though his time has come.

While everyone wishes that the circumstances would have been different, WWE has proven that even in times like these, the wheel will keep spinning. McIntyre will now be the central figure of Monday Night RAW, similar to what Seth Rollins was last year and Roman Reigns the years before.

While we're not sure what lies ahead, The Big Show turned out to be a surprising first challenger on the RAW after WrestleMania 36, but we assume that was to promote his recently-released Netflix show titled The Big Show Show.

Let's take a look at five opponents who aren't ready to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship and 5 who are:

#5. Isn't ready: Jinder Mahal

Will Jinder Mahal repeat his miraculous run in 2017?

Jinder Mahal would understandably feel like a random addition on this list. However, he's been out of action for a long time now and will look for the right time to get back in the mix. While we can't guarantee it, we wouldn't be surprised to see Mahal brought back as a potential opponent for Drew McIntyre - especially given their history together.

It gives a good reason and base for the rivalry, but the truth is that Mahal being McIntyre's first legitimate feud as WWE Champion would likely be detrimental to the Scotsman's run as Champion.

If Mahal is to be built as a contender for the World Championship, WWE should avoid the same mistake they made in 2017 and build him up before putting him in the big spot.

