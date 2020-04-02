5 Superstars who could benefit from joining Seth Rollins after WrestleMania 36

The Monday Night Messiah will need new members in his clan after WrestleMania 36

Here are the 5 Superstars and Tag Teams, which could benefit joining Rollins on RAW.

The Monday Night Messiah elevated Murphy and AOP to the next level

WrestleMania 36 will take place this weekend as the WWE Universe gears up to witness the first Showcase of Immortals with no live audience. WWE has reportedly taped the event in advance because of the COVID-19 outbreak. This year's show features some mega matches and fans expect the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar to close the show.

Another major feud from the Red brand that will culminate at the Grandest Stage of 'Em All is the one between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. The two Superstars kicked off their rivalry after Survivor Series and, in the last few months, this feud has elevated many upcoming stars to the next level - The Street Profits and Murphy being the best examples.

Unfortunately, Rollins' allies AOP will not feature on TV now because of an injury to Rezar. The Monday Night Messiah will need new members in his faction after WrestleMania 36. Here are 5 Superstars who could benefit joining Rollins on RAW.

#5 Angel Garza and Austin Theory

The two Superstars joined hands with Seth Rollins on the last RAW episode

Austin Theory made his RAW debut on the previous episode of the flagship show where he teamed up with Rollins and Angel Garza to take on the trio of Kevin Owens, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins. The faces emerged victorious in that match-up; however, Theory received a massive promotion as WWE declared that he would replace Andrade in the RAW Tag Team Championships match at WrestleMania 36.

The chances that Garza and Theory dethrone The Street Profits are likely to be slim given that Theory is pretty new to a majority of the audience and, added to that, Ford and Dawkins only recently captured the titles. Hence, it would seem a curious decision to book a title change at WrestleMania.

Nevertheless, the newly formed duo could continue their partnership with Rollins after the Show of Shows and continue to be in the upper mid-card of RAW.

