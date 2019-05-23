WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Superstars who could win the 50-man Battle Royal

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 535 // 23 May 2019, 22:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will the Scottish Psychopath overcome 49 other Superstars at Saudi Arabia?

After a pretty decent Money in the Bank PPV (minus Brock Lesnar becoming Mr. Money in the Bank), WWE's next big stop is their third big event in the land of Saudi Arabia, WWE Super ShowDown.

As part of the huge deal between WWE and Saudi General Sports Authority, WWE conducted two massive live-events cum PPV in the country last year - Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel.

WWE Super ShowDown is scheduled to take place less than 15 days from now on June 7 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The company has already announced some massive names like The Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and many more to appear on the show.

Among the 7 matches announced for the show so far, one of them is the 50-man Battle Royal. Last year's 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble was won by The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman. With this being advertised as a "Battle Royal" instead of a "Royal Rumble", I still have one simple question to ask - how will so many wrestlers fit in a ring at a time?

While we wait to get some clarification from WWE for the same, let's take a look at the 5 Superstars who could win the massive 50-man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Let me know in the comment section your predictions for the match.

#5 Mustafa Ali

Ali has a bright future ahead of him!

After the shocking win of Brock Lesnar in the main event of Money in the Bank, Fightful reported that Ali was originally chosen to win the match and become Mr. Money in the Bank 2019 before plans changed to make The Beast the winner.

Earlier this year, Ali was removed from the Elimination Chamber after an unfortunate injury and was replaced by Kofi Kingston. We all know how massive that replacement turned out to be for Kofi who went on to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

With so many planned pushes, it sure looks like the WWE higher management is pretty high on him. With him currently having no proper feud, he certainly looks set to be a part of the Battle Royal at Super ShowDown and would be a huge favorite to win the match.

1 / 3 NEXT