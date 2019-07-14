WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 Superstars we can expect to see tonight

Ali Siddiqui FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jul 2019, 23:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A number of Top Superstars have been left off the Extreme Rules Card.

The second-last pay-per-view of the Summer, Extreme Rules, is finally upon us. The event will air live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Extreme Rules has been around since 2009, making it one of the longest-running yearly pay-per-views of the current era.

The match-card is stacked with 10 matches scheduled for the event. The show will be featuring The Undertaker, in addition to Aleister Black's first match since being "loosely" repackaged. Every title except two (Intercontinental and Women's Tag) will be on the line. As the name suggests, special stipulations are also attached to various matches. These factors can surely make tonight's event one of 2019's most entertaining.

No matter how good the match card looks or how solid the matches turn out to be, a few surprises can always be the cherry on top. With AEW running an event last night, it makes sense for WWE to pull out all stops to win the weekend.

Therefore, here are 5 Superstars who are, although not scheduled to compete, most likely to pop up tonight.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been playing mind games with Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston since May.

Ever since The Beast Incarnate got his hands on the Money in the Bank briefcase, there has been a feeling of intrigue attached to every show. This is due to the fact that Lesnar is a part-timer with a briefcase that can allow him to challenge for a World Title any time over the next 10 months. Moreover, he has falsely hyped up his cash-in attempts on multiple occasions.

Thus, Lesnar's motives remain completely hidden unless he discloses his plans himself. This past week on Raw, however, The Beast's advocate announced that Lesnar "might" be cashing in on either Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston at Extreme Rules. It remains to be seen whether the Lesnar-Heyman duo is still playing mind-games with the champions or they are actually serious this time around. Thus, an appearance by the former 2-time Universal Champion shouldn't be counted out in any case. Add in Kofi's recently reported injury, and the chances of Lesnar cashing in just go up!

1 / 3 NEXT