WWE News Roundup: Hottest stories of the Week (14th July 2019)

Israel Lutete
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14 Jul 2019, 21:46 IST

What's making rounds in WWE this week?
Welcome back to another exciting edition of WWE News Roundup! This is the first edition for the month of July and it will be huge! In this exciting edition, we will once again take a look at some of the most talked-about stories in WWE and the hottest news that are making rounds this week.

From Bayley revealing surprising details about how WWE Superstars really travel to and from work to Jeff Hardy getting arrested again, there's a lot to look forward to this week, and you will be treated with everything you need to know in order to stay up to date with the latest news in WWE.

If you missed out on the previous edition of WWE News Roundup, you can check it out here. So let's begin, here are the news round-up of the hottest stories in WWE this week that you need to know:

Raw's viewership suffers a slight decrease before Extreme Rules

Audience number drops for Monday Night RAW
Audience number drops for Monday Night RAW

Monday Night Raw is WWE's flagship show. With Extreme Rules set to air later today/tonight, the company was looking forward to receiving steady viewership. However, this has not been the case as the ratings for this week's episode of Raw reportedly saw a decrease of 0.14% viewers. The numbers show an "Average Audience" rating of 2.35 for the entire show. Here is the hourly breakdown for the July 8th episode:

Hour one: 2.38 million
Hour two: 2.34 miliion
Hour three: 2.32 million

In total, WWE lost 0.14% of its viewers. While this is not a major drop, it is a bit disappointing after a solid show on July 1st. This week's episode seemed to fall back to the usual trend and booking leading up to Extreme Rules.

