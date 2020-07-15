5 Superstars whose second stint with WWE was better than their first

Make no mistake about the fact that WWE employs only the cream of the crop when it comes to in-ring talent. They've always had extremely talented Superstars on their payroll, irrespective of whether they're getting a decent booking or not.

For whatever reasons, a WWE Superstar may not be able to showcase his or her full potential while being with the company. It could be a case of Creative not having enough for them or just that the roster was brimming with talent everywhere else for them to really make a name for themselves.

Thus, we've seen several WWE Superstars fail to make the desired impact in their first run with the company only to leave, make a return, and strike the sweet spot on the second time of asking.

Thus without further ado, let us look at five such Superstars whose second stint with WWE was better than their first.

#5 Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal rocked fans worldwide by winning the WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal's first stint in WWE started in 2011 with him initially joining hands with The Great Khali before going on to feud with him. He had a decent spell in NXT during the Gold Rush Tournament to crown the inaugural NXT Champion but he was defeated by Seth Rollins in the final.

After this and a few other lackluster feuds, Mahal joined hands with Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater to form 3MB, a faction that would only pick up wins against lower mid-card opponents while getting squashed several times. Mahal was then released by WWE in 2014.

It was only following his return in 2016 that Jinder Mahal was portrayed as a dominant player. He went on to win the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash in 2017 and even had multiple successful title defenses against The Viper including in a Punjabi Prison Match.

The Modern Day Maharaja eventually dropped the title to AJ Styles but then went on to become the United States Champion. Currently, Jinder Mahal is off WWE TV and recuperating after undergoing knee surgery.