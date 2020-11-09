5 Superstars whose siblings you probably didn’t know competed in WWE

WWE has been hiring some of the top talent in the professional wrestling industry for several decades now. This has allowed the company to stay ahead of their competition and also offer the fans something unique to keep things fresh.

Over the years, we have seen WWE hire several wrestlers hailing from the same family who have looked forward to carrying on their family name. The Anoa'i family is arguably the most well-known wrestling family in sports entertainment. Brothers Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt have carried their father’s name in WWE. Matt and Jeff Hardy are among the most famous siblings in wrestling, whereas Randy Orton has managed to surpass his father’s fame and success.

However, there are several current and former WWE Superstars whose siblings also tried to make it big in the company but couldn’t get too far. Such examples include Carlito and Primo Colon who are brothers, as well as Kurt and Eric Angle who appeared in WWE.

In this article, we will look at five WWE Superstars whose siblings you probably didn’t know once compete for the company.

#5 Charlotte Flair’s brother David Flair competed in WWE

Ric Flair is arguably one of the biggest names in all of sports entertainment, and his daughter has carried on his torch in WWE for almost eight years. Charlotte Flair may very well become the one to break her father’s record for the most number of World Championships in WWE in the coming years.

While Charlotte has made a big name for herself in WWE, her brother also tried his hands in the company earlier in his career.

After appearing in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) for two years, David Flair headed to Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2002. He competed against Val Venis there and formed a tag team with Mark Jindrak. WWE inserted David in his father’s rivalry against The Undertaker and had him face The Deadman on television on March 14, 2002.

David was released off his developmental contract soon after by the company. He went on to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) from there and then onto the independent circuit.

Apart from David, Charlotte’s other brother Reid Flair also competed for WCW for some time at the age of 10, where he also got a chance to partner up with his father.

Reid tragically passed away at the age of 25 in 2013 and WWE decided to use that in a storyline rivalry between Charlotte and Paige.

#OTDinWWE 20 years ago at Superbrawl, WCW World Champion @HulkHogan defeated @RicFlairNatrBoy after David Flair turned on his father pic.twitter.com/pJsyNWrOxn — On This Day in WWE (@WWEotd) February 21, 2019

Charlotte has managed to become the breakthrough performer amongst her siblings and is the only one who can be compared to her legendary father in the wrestling world.