5 Superstars who will win the WWE Championship in the future

The WWE Championship is the pinnacle of achievement for any WWE Superstar. Ever since the title was created in 1963, it has been the prize that every professional wrestler wishes to capture and find themselves named WWE Champion.

In the 57 years after the WWE Championship was introduced to WWE, the desire from WWE Superstars to capture WWE's ultimate prize is stronger than ever.

The biggest names in professional wrestling history have all held the WWE Championship, including Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and John Cena among others. The represent the best of the best in WWE history.

However, as is always the case in professional wrestling, many fans and analysts are quick to look to the future. With the WWE Championship currently exclusive to WWE Monday Night RAW, who on the RAW roster could potentially reach the pinnacle of WWE and capture the WWE Championship for the first time?

Let's take a closer look at five WWE Superstars who could win the WWE Championship in the future.

5. WWE Champion Aleister Black?

Aleister Black is yet to win a championship on Raw or Smackdown in WWE

Aleister Black is a former NXT Champion and ran roughshod over the black and gold brand during his tenure with NXT. However, since moving from NXT to the main roster, Aleister Black has yet to win a championship on RAW or SmackDown, let alone any singles titles.

But this is no reflection on Black's talent or ability. Many members of the WWE Universe consider Black to be one of the brightest young talents currently on Monday Night RAW. Fans have been treated to sensational matches with the likes of Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins among others on Monday nights.

However, we have yet to see Black truly elevated to the main event picture in WWE. Not only does he regularly have fantastic matches and cut compelling promos on RAW, but he also has one of the best and most sudden finishers in WWE currently, The Black Mass.

Put all of these ingredients together and it feels like the cream will eventually rise to the top and lead to Black becoming WWE Champion at some point in the future, despite Black's current position on the card on RAW.