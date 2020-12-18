5 Superstars WWE gave up on in 2020

Regardless of fan reactions changing, Triple H gaining more power, or ratings consistently falling, nothing happens in WWE unless Vince McMahon signs off on it. McMahon is often known as someone who changes his mind at the drop of a hat. This characteristic regularly affects how WWE Superstars are booked.

As the Chairman of the Board, McMahon is heavily involved with the company's day-to-day operations, as well as its on-screen storylines. While there are several people involved in the creative team, like writers and other executives, it is McMahon who has the final say.

As a result, there's no denying the fact that any aspiring WWE Superstar has to be liked by McMahon to get a push to make it big in the company. WWE stars do everything in their power to make things work inside the ring and stay of out of trouble. But many of them still wind up struggling to find TV time.

There have been many instances of "The Boss" dropping the ball on certain Superstars for an number of reasons. Fans have seen this argument play out several times this year.

Let's take a look at five Superstars WWE gave up on in 2020. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

#5 WWE gave up on Humberto Carrillo

Humberto Carrillo engaged in some interesting feuds

Humberto Carrillo received a significant push after he made his Monday Night RAW debut last October. WWE even tried to build him as a top draw for the Mexican audience by having him team up with Cain Velasquez in Mexico.

Carrillo engaged in some entertaining feuds with the likes of AJ Styles and Andrade, and his real-life cousin, Angel Garza. But he still somehow got lost in the mix on the red brand. As per some reports, Vince McMahon gave up on him as well, so his initial push came to an end.

Carrillo's most recent bout was a WWE Main Event loss to Garza earlier this month. Carrillo has a lot of potential, and one day, he could become a world champion.

It now depends on WWE. His future is in their hands. One can only hope that WWE start to use Carrillo properly in 2021.