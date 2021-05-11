5 stars WWE seems to have given up on

WWE has an amazing roster of talent at its disposal. Although the company has five hours of main roster television time between RAW and SmackDown each week, it is inevitable that some performers will get lost in the shuffle.

However, there are a few stars that WWE seems to have lost complete interest in as of late. These men (and one woman) have proven themselves to be valuable assets to the company in the past. For whatever reason, though, the WWE creative team seems to have given up on them.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

It is rarely a good sign when a WWE performer disappears from television or is given a noticeably reduced role in the company. Last month's talent releases were a reminder that no superstar lasts forever in WWE.

While there is no suggestion of any of the names on this list meeting the same fate, they are each certainly not a focus for the company right now. Here are five superstars that WWE seems to have given up on.

#5 Jeff Hardy hasn't won a WWE singles match since January

Jeff Hardy is a former three-time world champion within WWE. However, the 43-year-old couldn't be farther away from that status at present.

Hardy stepped into a WWE ring for the first time since March last week, when he took on Jinder Mahal on Main Event. Hardy lost the match decisively, which wasn't a great vote of confidence from the company on his return.

It was more of the same for Hardy on Monday's episode of RAW as well, as he lost a rematch to Mahal in much the same fashion. This second defeat in as many weeks leaves Hardy without a singles victory since he beat Jaxson Ryker by disqualification on the January 18 edition of RAW.

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo had some harsh words for the company over its treatment of Hardy.

"Their whole idea is, 'If Jinder Mahal beats Jeff Hardy, he's beaten somebody.' No he hasn't," argued Russo. "You haven't done anything with Jeff Hardy. What happened to Mansoor? Where's he? Where's Mansoor? Jeff Hardy right now is as over as Mansoor. You have not done anything with him. Jinder beats him and it doesn't mean anything...They think that it does but no, you killed Hardy years ago."

Hardy remains a superstar with a devoted fanbase. With a "good chunk of time" still reportedly left on his current contract, WWE could yet turn Hardy back into a major asset. For now, though, it appears the company has limited plans for the North Carolina native.

