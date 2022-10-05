5 superstars who are yet to wrestle a match on WWE TV in 2022

Most WWE Superstars on the current roster have competed in televised matches over the past nine months. For example, Seth Rollins is one of the regular competitors on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre wrestles almost weekly on SmackDown.

However, a few other current superstars have not competed on television since the beginning of 2022. While one of these competitors has not wrestled in nearly a year, another is still waiting to make his in-ring debut in the Stamford-based company.

Here are five WWE Superstars who are yet to wrestle a match on TV in 2022.

#5. NXT star Robert Stone

Robert Stone has not competed since November 2021

After competing for several years on the independent circuit and in IMPACT Wrestling, Robert Stone signed with WWE in 2019. Since then, he has been on the NXT roster, where he established the Robert Stone Brand.

Over the past three years, the 39-year-old has recruited a few superstars, including Chelsea Green, Mercedes Martinez, Aliyah, and Jessi Kamea. He is currently the manager of Von Wagner.

Since joining the Stamford-based company, Stone has competed in only three matches. He last wrestled nearly a year ago when he lost to Xyon Quinn on the November 2nd, 2021 episode of NXT.

#4. WWE SmackDown star Maxxine Dupri

After passing a tryout in August 2021, Maxxine Dupri (fka Sofia Cromwell) signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based company. She later aligned herself with Robert Stone and Von Wagner on NXT.

Last July, however, Dupri left the group and made her main roster debut as Max Dupri's sister on SmackDown. She is currently managing Maximum Male Models, which includes Mån.sôör and Ma.çé.

Maxxine Dupri is one of the few current superstars who have not wrestled a single match since the beginning of 2022. The 25-year-old has not even competed since joining the company.

#3. WWE SmackDown star Scarlett

In November 2019, Scarlett signed with WWE after competing for a few years in other promotions, including ROH and IMPACT Wrestling. A few months later, she made her debut on NXT as the manager of her real-life partner Karrion Kross.

The 31-year-old spent about two years in the Stamford-based company, during which she competed in a single dark match against Shotzi on SmackDown in July 2021. However, she lost the bout.

In November 2021, the company released Scarlett and Kross from their contracts. Nevertheless, they returned last August on SmackDown. While Scarlett's now-husband has competed in a single match on the Blue Brand against Drew Gulak since his comeback, the Smokeshow is yet to wrestle in WWE in 2022.

#2. WWE SmackDown star B-Fab

B-Fab recently competed at live events

After signing a developmental contract in 2019, B-Fab reported to the Performance Center. Later that same year, she made her in-ring debut, teaming up with Tay Melo (fka Taynara) to defeat Catalina Garcia and Valentina Feroz.

B-Fab later aligned herself with Hit Row on NXT. However, she became less active as an in-ring competitor. After wrestling in five matches at live events in 2020, the Ohio native competed in only two bouts in 2021.

In November 2021, the company released B-Fab from her contract. A few days later, the rest of Hit Row suffered the same fate. Nevertheless, the group, except for Isaiah Scott, recently returned to SmackDown.

Although she recently competed in two matches against Natalya at live events, B-Fab is yet to have any televised bouts in 2022.

#1. WWE RAW star Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson is yet to make his in-ring debut

In August 2021, Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson made an appearance at SummerSlam. The following month, reports suggested he had signed a contract with WWE. The company confirmed these rumors a few days later.

In October 2021, Steveson was drafted to Monday Night RAW. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old made an appearance at WrestleMania 38, during which he had a confrontation with Chad Gable that ended with him suplexing the leader of The Alpha Academy.

Although he has been on the RAW roster for almost a year, Steveson is yet to make his in-ring debut. The Olympic Gold Medalist remains one of the few superstars who have not competed inside the squared circle this year.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far