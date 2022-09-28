5 siblings of WWE Superstars who failed to make it to the main roster

Over the past few years, several siblings have worked together on the WWE main roster. Some of the most prominent sibling parings include Matt & Jeff Hardy, Bret & Owen Hart, and Rick & Scott Steiner. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Jey Uso were the only siblings currently active on the main roster before their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, recently joined them and The Bloodline on SmackDown.

While these wrestlers were lucky enough to work with their siblings on the main roster, others were not. Despite getting an opportunity to follow in their siblings' footsteps and become stars on the main roster, some superstars' brothers and sisters failed to make it past developmental.

Here are five siblings of WWE Superstars who failed to make it to the main roster.

#5. Former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler's brother, Ryan Nemeth

Dolph Ziggler's brother, Ryan Nemeth, is now active in AEW

In 2004, Dolph Ziggler signed a contract with WWE. He spent about two years in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2006 as a member of The Spirit Squad.

However, the 42-year-old returned to developmental after the group disbanded later that same year. In November 2008, Ziggler returned to Monday Night RAW as a singles competitor. He has since become one of the most accomplished superstars in the Stamford-based company, winning several titles, including two world championships.

Ziggler's younger brother, Ryan Nemeth, also worked in WWE. He signed a developmental contract with the company in 2011. However, he spent only two years there, during which he competed on the former developmental brand, FCW, and NXT. Without ever joining his brother on the main roster, Nemeth was released from his contract in May 2013.

The Showoff's brother is currently an active competitor in AEW. Earlier this month, Nemeth went head-to-head against John Silver on AEW Dark. Nevertheless, he lost the bout.

#4. Former Divas Champion Alicia Fox's sister, Christina Crawford

Alicia Fox signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2006. About two years later, she made her main roster debut. The 36-year-old spent nearly 13 years competing on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, during which she won the Divas Championship once.

In October 2019, the company's official website moved Fox's profile from the active superstars section to the alumni one. Reports later revealed that the former Divas Champion had retired after her contract expired.

While Foxy had a memorable run in the Stamford-based company, her sister had a forgettable one. The former Divas Champion's sister, Christina Crawford, joined WWE in 2010. She spent about two years wrestling in FCW, WWE's former developmental brand, and NXT, but never made it to the main roster.

In August 2012, the company released Crawford from her contract. Following her departure, Fox's sister made a few appearances in other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, before stepping away from wrestling.

#3. Ma.çé

Ma.çé's sister got released last April

After passing a WWE tryout in 2016, Ma.çé signed a developmental contract with the company. Nearly four years later, the 31-year-old made his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW as a member of Retribution.

After the group disbanded, Ma.çé moved from RAW to SmackDown in the 2021 Draft. He is now a member of Maximum Male Models, alongside Mån.sôör, Max Dupri, and Maxxine Dupri.

Ma.çé's sister, Raelyn Divine, has also worked in WWE. She joined the company last year after passing a tryout. Divine made a few appearances on NXT. However, she never made it to the main roster like her brother.

Last April, the company released Ma.çé's sister from her contract. She is now an Instagram model.

#2. WWE Commentator Corey Graves' brother, Sam Adonis

After competing for nearly a decade on the independent circuit, Corey Graves signed with WWE in 2011. He spent about three years as an active competitor in the company's developmental territories, during which he won the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Adrian Neville. He also held the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship with Jake Carter.

However, the 38-year-old had to retire from in-ring competition in 2014 due to injury. Graves has since become a color commentator. He is currently a commentator and analyst on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.

Graves' younger brother, Sam Adonis, also signed with the Stamford-based company in 2011. The 33-year-old then reported to FCW, where he only competed in two matches before suffering an injury. Later that same year, the company released him from his contract. Adonis never made it to the main roster.

Since his departure, Adonis has competed in several promotions. He is currently active on the independent circuit.

#1. Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio's brother, Memo Montenegro

Alberto Del Rio's brother spent about a year on NXT

After making a name for himself in his home country of Mexico, Alberto Del Rio joined WWE in 2009. Del Rio's first run lasted about five years, during which he won four world championships.

However, the company released the 45-year-old from his contract in August 2014 due to unprofessional conduct. The former World Heavyweight Champion returned to the company in 2015 before getting released about a year later.

While Del Rio had a lot of success in WWE, his brother did not. The former World Heavyweight Champion's brother, Memo Montenegro (aka El Hijo de Dos Caras), signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based company in 2012. He spent about a year in NXT, never making it to the main roster. He ultimately requested his release in early 2013.

Since his departure, the 34-year-old has been an active competitor on the independent circuit.

