5 Female Superstars Released by WWE in 2022

The WWE Universe has been left in shock by the recently reported release of superstar Sasha Banks. She walked out on an episode of RAW and has been absent since then.

WWE fired a number of talents this year citing budgetary reasons. Following a flurry of releases in April, Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that WWE has issued an ultimatum to NXT Superstars. New talents have 30-day non-compete clauses and 90 days to improve their work or face dismissal.

Many female performers have faced the hammer due to WWE's change in plans. Below is a list of 5 female superstars who were released by the company in 2022.

#5. On this List of Female Superstars who were released by WWE in 2022: Mila Malani (Kellie Morga)

Kellie Morga currently competes for Coastal Championship Wrestling

Kellie Morga was signed to WWE during the Las Vegas tryouts back in 2021. Her in-ring name was going to be Mila Malani but she never made it to RAW or SmackDown due to budget cuts. She has only appeared in backstage segments of NXT.

On the D-Von Table Talk podcast, Kellie spoke about how she was "surprised" by the way she handled her release:

"I was surprised with how I took it [WWE release] because when I first started, a few months in, there was a mass releasing of coaches and I think I took that a lot worse than I took my own release...I just got into the mode of, okay, what do I need to do now? Not really a pity party but what’s my next move. So I was shocked with how I took it but I’m happy I took it since I’m not gonna get anything done by just throwing a pity party for myself." [27:02]

Mila currently performs for Coastal Championship Wrestling.

#4. Raelyn Divine (Jaylen Williams)

Jaylen Williams is currently an Instagram model

Jaylen Williams was set to take on the name Raelyn Divine in WWE after she signed a developmental contract. However, she never got a chance to perform on Raw or SmackDown.

Similar to Mila, she appeared in backstage segments of NXT during her time there. A day after her release, Raelyn highlighted her never-give-up attitude on Twitter.

"Let me just say, I am STILL in LOVE with this. I am 6 feet and 3 inches of twisted steel and sex appeal. I. AM. NOT. DONE." (April 30, 2022)

Fans still believe Jaylen will make a return to professional wrestling. She is currently an Instagram model, under the name jayraewill.

#3. Persia Pirotta (Stephanie De Landre)

Former NXT Superstar Persia Pirotta

Persia Pirotta was signed in 2019 but did not make her debut until 2021. She struggled to operate on a three-month "wait and see" basis due to the Covid pandemic.

During this time, she wasn't paid. Although she was an important part of the NXT 2.0 rebranding, WWE had no plans for the former NXT Superstar. Before her release, Pirotta was in a storyline with Indi Hartwell, Dexter Lumis, and Duke Hudson.

Discussing her release with NBC Sports, she expressed her disappointment.

“I think in general for a talent to be let go smack bang in the middle of a story, when I was on TV every single week for three months, and so was Dexter [Lumis], I think in that sense it's a surprise.” Courtesy of NBC Sports [6:32]

The good news for her fans is that De Landre has not given up on wrestling. She is currently performing in Xtreme Pro Wrestling and is set to face Taya Valkyrie. The match is set to take place on June 25th at XPW’s Beautiful Disaster show.

#2. Vish Kanya (Sanjana George)

Sanjana is a former MMA fighter

Indian fans were disheratened by the news of Sanjana's release. 'Vish Kanya' from Kerala joined WWE in 2021. Despite being under contract and training at the Performance Center for over a year, she never wrestled a match on TV. She fell prey to budget cuts like several others.

Sanjana George was a Mixed Martial Arts fighter. She has competed in two professional fights and has a record of 1-1-0. Since her childhood, she was fascinated by the idea of WWE and Triple H was her favourite. Unfortunately, Vish Kanya's in-ring career has yet to progress from MMA to sports entertainment.

#1. Dakota Kai (Cheree Georgina Crowley)

Dakota Kai debuted in WWE in 2016 and from then onwards she competed against many superstars. Beginning her NXT career as a babyface, she later teamed up with Tegan Nox before then turning heel at NXT Takeover WarGames 2019.

Kai took part in dark matches on the main roster, however, neither RAW nor SmackDown had any concrete plans for her. Kai anticipated her release and stated that she would not be renewing her contract.

On May 31st, Dakota Kai posted a cryptic tweet declaring "I am King Kota." Fans believe she is ready to resume her wrestling career. Currently, Dakota Kai is a popular streamer on Twitch, operating under the name charliegirl.

Honoraray mention: Sasha Banks (Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado)

Sasha Banks is apparently taking legal action against WWE, following her release a few days ago. According to Fightful Select, there were no plans to release Banks or Naomi from their contracts or freeze. It can be assumed that the news broke to distract fans from the ongoing controversies surrounding Vince McMahon.

The release was a result of creative differences and broken promises. The then RAW Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi refused to participate in an episode of RAW and walked out, leaving the tag titles on the desk of John Laurinaitis. WWE issued a statement on the situation, claiming that Banks and Naomi were "uncomfortable" working with two of the members of the match.

"They (Sasha Banks and Naomi) claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence." (May 16, 2022)

Earlier this week, Sasha made a rare public appearance since her suspension when she had to undergo PRK eye surgery. It is unclear what the future holds for her.

