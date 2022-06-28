5 WWE siblings who were never able to work together

Over the past few decades, several siblings have competed in WWE. Some of these brothers and sisters had the opportunity to work together, such as The Usos, The Bella Twins, and The Hardy Boyz. However, a few others were not as lucky.

A few siblings never shared the ring in Vince McMahon's company. Some of them competed in WWE during different eras. Meanwhile, others worked for the company at the same time. Nevertheless, their paths never crossed.

Here are five WWE siblings who were never able to work together.

#5. Tamina and Deuce

Tamina (left) and her brother Deuce (right)

In January 2007, Deuce made his main roster debut as part of the Deuce 'n Domino tag team. Three months later, he and his partner captured the WWE Tag Team Titles after defeating Paul London and Brian Kendrick. They held the championships for nearly four months before dropping them to Matt Hardy and MVP.

Deuce and Domino split in 2008. Jimmy Snuka's son then changed his name to Sim Snuka and competed as a singles competitor for nearly another year before the company released him from his contract in June 2009.

About a year after Deuce's release, his sister Tamina debuted in WWE. She has since become an active competitor in Vince McMahon's company. Although Tamina and her brother both worked in WWE, they never shared the ring as they joined the company at different periods.

While Deuce has not wrestled in nearly eight years, Tamina squared off against Shotzi in a Money in the Bank qualification match last Friday on SmackDown. However, she came up short.

#4. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Rosey

After wrestling for a few years on the independent circuit, Rosey signed with Vince McMahon's company in 2001. He spent about five years as a regular competitor, during which Rosey held the World Tag Team Titles once alongside The Hurricane. The company released him from his contract in March 2006.

Nearly four years following Rosey's departure, his brother Roman Reigns signed with Vince McMahon's company. Due to being in the promotion during different periods, Reigns and his brother never had the opportunity to work together. Rosey sadly passed away in 2017.

Over the past few years, The Tribal Chief has had much more success than his older brother. Reigns is now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the face of the company.

He recently retained his title after defeating Riddle on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief will now defend his championship against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

#3. David and Charlotte Flair

Charlotte and David Flair with their father Ric

In 1999, Ric Flair's son David began his professional wrestling career, joining WCW. Two years later, he signed with Vince McMahon's company. David's run lasted about a year before the company released him from his contract in 2002.

Following his departure, David wrestled for a few years in other promotions and on the independent circuit before hanging up his boots in 2009. Three years later, David's half-sister Charlotte Flair signed with WWE. She is now one of the top superstars on the current roster.

Although Charlotte has previously worked with her father in WWE, she never had the opportunity to work with her brother David.

#2. Alberto Del Rio and Guillermo Rodriguez

Alberto Del Rio (left) and his brother (right)

For nearly a decade, Alberto Del Rio competed in different promotions. He then officially joined Vince McMahon's company in 2009. After spending about a year in developmental, Del Rio made his main roster debut in 2010 and quickly became one of the company's top stars.

Over the next few years, Del Rio became a four-time World Champion and two-time United States Champion. He also won the Royal Rumble and the RAW Money in the Bank ladder match in 2011. However, the company released the Mexican wrestler in August 2014 due to unprofessional conduct and an altercation with an employee.

In October 2015, Del Rio returned to the company. However, he left again a year later.

Del Rio's younger brother, Guillermo Rodriguez (fka Memo Montenegro), also worked in Vince McMahon's company between September 2012 and February 2013. However, Rodriguez never shared the ring with his older brother because he only wrestled on NXT while Del Rio was on the main roster.

Since leaving WWE, both brothers have been active competitors on the independent circuit.

#1. Alicia Fox and Christina Crawford

Nearly 16 years ago, Alicia Fox signed a developmental contract with Vince McMahon's company. Two years later, she made her main roster debut. The 35-year-old spent nearly 13 years as a regular competitor, during which Fox won the Divas Championship once. She also starred in Total Divas.

While Fox competed on the main roster, her sister, Christina Crawford (fka Caylee Turner), joined the company in 2010. A year later, she was released so she could participate in the new season of Tough Enough.

After getting eliminated from the competition, Crawford re-signed with the company. She spent another year in developmental before the company again released her from her contract in mid-2012. Later that same year, Crawford retired from wrestling.

Meanwhile, Fox continued wrestling in WWE for seven more years before hanging up her boots in 2019. The former Divas Champion has since made a few sporadic WWE appearances.

Fox and her sister never worked together in WWE as they competed on different brands.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far