October marks the road to Survivor Series, with an important milestone along the way in the form of WWE Hell in a Cell (in addition to the WWE Draft, of course). But otherwise, it's the calm before the storm, a month where not a lot is expected to happen.

However, this is WWE and things are always happening irrespective of the month. WWE will want to keep the ratings up and the viewers entertained and for this reason, this may be a month filled with surprises galore on RAW and SmackDown.

So, let's look at 5 major developments that may happen in WWE in the month of October and what impact these things may have upon the roster.

#5 Jey Uso is forced to turn heel after losing his match and joins a new WWE faction led by his cousin, Roman Reigns

Roman: "This match will have the highest stakes of any WWE match ever... I love you" #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/qwaYBscJe5 — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) October 3, 2020

Roman Reigns has specified that his upcoming match with Jey Uso will have the highest of stakes, meaning that if Roman Reigns is able to defeat Jey Uso, his cousin may have to join Paul Heyman and The Tribal Chief as a member of the Samoan Dynasty stable. This faction could also have members such as Naomi and Samoa Joe, not to mention Nia Jax, once she is done with her Tag Team Championship run. It would truly make for a very formidable WWE faction and yes, they could all come together to take the fight to RETRIBUTION at WWE Survivor Series.

Does Roman Reigns have a nasty plan in mind for his nemesis Jey Uso?https://t.co/lCaygesVoh#WWE #SmackDown — Alexa Bliss FC (@alexablissguys) October 3, 2020

And yes, Jimmy Uso too can be a very integral part of the stable once he has returned to WWE from injury, with The Big Dog holding the WWE Universal Championship, The Usos holding the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, and Naomi holding the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.