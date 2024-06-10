5 Surprises that could happen on WWE RAW - Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio caught, popular star written off TV & more

WWE could have some surprises in store for fans on tomorrow night's episode of RAW in Toledo, Ohio. The upcoming episode will be the final edition of WWE RAW before Clash at the Castle next Saturday in Scotland.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio has gotten himself in some trouble in recent weeks by accidentally helping Liv Morgan win and retain the Women's World Championships. Drew McIntyre will be challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Premium Live Event as well.

Listed below are five surprises that could happen on this week's episode of WWE RAW:

#5. Sheamus could get revenge on Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW

Last week on WWE RAW, Sheamus battled Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match. The Imperium member attacked The Celtic Warrior during his entrance and then focused on his weakened knee throughout the match to pick up the pinfall victory. Sheamus was interviewed backstage after the match and said he wanted a rematch.

Sheamus could attack Ludwig Kaiser during tomorrow night's show and make their rivalry even more personal. The two stars could then be booked for another match down the line, possibly this weekend at Clash at the Castle.

#4. Bron Breakker could take Ricochet out for good

Ricochet has been rumored to be on his way out of WWE, and the promotion could write him off of television for good during tomorrow night's episode of RAW. The former WWE Speed Champion's contract is set to expire this summer, and he could be looking to leave the company.

If the reports are true, WWE could continue the storyline with Bron Breakker being a menace on RAW and have him brutally attack Ricochet in his final appearance for the promotion. General Manager Adam Pearce would then have to decide if he needed to suspend Breakker once again.

#3. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark could accept Sonya Deville's help

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green captured the Women's Tag Team Championships last year, but their title reign was short-lived. Deville went down with a torn ACL and Piper Niven replaced her in the tag team with Green.

Deville recently returned to WWE television and has been giving advice to Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark backstage. However, the RAW stars do not seem interested, and they could have a change of heart ahead of their title shot at Clash at the Castle.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championships this weekend against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat match. Baszler and Stark could be shown making a deal with Deville to help them capture the titles this Saturday night.

#2. Drew McIntyre could send a message to Damian Priest

Damian Priest will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Priest won the title at WWE WrestleMania by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on The Scottish Warrior five minutes after he defeated Seth Rollins to become champion.

At the end of last week's RAW, Drew McIntyre showed up following Damian Priest's victory over Rey Mysterio. He tried to beat The Archer of Infamy down, but it did not go as planned. Priest grabbed McIntyre by the throat and planted him with a South of Heaven Chokeslam through the announce table.

McIntyre could respond tomorrow night on RAW by attacking Priest from behind or going after his stablemates in The Judgment Day as a way to get inside the champion's head.

#1. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio could get caught hanging out together

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has been trying to seduce Dominik Mysterio in recent weeks, and it appears to be working. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor had to rush to the ring during the opening segment of last week's edition of WWE RAW to prevent Liv Morgan from getting closer to Dirty Dom.

The two stars were previously caught leaving the same locker room, and Morgan gave Mysterio a k*ss a couple of weeks ago after he accidentally helped her defeat Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match. Morgan and Mysterio could be caught spending time together once again tomorrow night on RAW and it may cause major issues within The Judgment Day.

