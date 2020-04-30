5 Surprises that could happen on SmackDown- Interesting Alexa Bliss footage leaked, WWE hacker unmasked?

A very interesting twist could happen between the two friends

This week's episode of RAW was a great episode from start to finish and I did feel that it delivered on all fronts, at least, in my opinion. But then SmackDown could be just as good, if not better if the following surprises were to happen.

WWE has seen some extremely weak ratings in the recent past and while SmackDown has been a solid show, the Triple H segment on last week's edition didn't do anyone any favors. With everything the way it is in the world right now, I just think that WWE may be the last thing on everyone's mind despite it being an essential business.

With that said, I think that the following surprises could certainly bring WWE SmackDown to the next level. And it could make the show worth watching as appointment viewing once again.

#5 Footage of Alexa Bliss making fun of Nikki Cross is leaked

Now, the SmackDown hacker has been teasing the fact that one of the teams in the SmackDown roster will split up soon. Everyone assumes that it's The New Day because they became Champions recently. But instead, what if it is Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross who go their separate ways when the hacker leaks footage of Alexa Bliss saying mean things about her tag team partner?

It just seems like Alexa Bliss has lost a lot of what made her special ever since she turned babyface. She is far better as a heel, in my opinion, and Nikki Cross has been acting extra outrageous in recent times, which could lead to something of this nature very soon.

It will make for a very interesting scenario if Bliss and Cross are forced to defend the titles even when they can't really get along with each other.