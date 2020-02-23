5 Surprises that could happen on WWE RAW this week- Brock Lesnar destroyed, NXT stars attack a current Champion

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The action is bound to heat up heading into WrestleMania

We have one show to go before Super ShowDown comes around, and it is going to be the final episode of WWE RAW in the month of February. This is going to be a truly critical show and it's bound to be loaded with surprises galore.

The SmackDown side of the Super ShowDown card does look pretty packed with The Fiend and Goldberg, but on the RAW side of things, it's not nearly as loaded, according to me. And this is why I think that the following surprises should happen.

Of course, the long term goal should be to build to WrestleMania and even beyond for the company. It's the most exciting time of the year and so a surprise or two or even five may be in the works.

As always, feel free to leave a comment and let me know which of these surprises you would ideally like to see, dear reader.

#5 McIntyre & Ricochet team up to destroy Lesnar

Before we begin proceedings, be sure to check out what Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue had to say about Drew McIntyre winning the Royal Rumble on our YouTube channel.

Ricochet is certainly at a disadvantage when he faces a natural athlete such as Brock Lesnar because of the size difference. Drew McIntyre is not nearly as mismatched, but even he doesn't have Brock Lesnar's real-world credentials.

But when the two men combine forces against a common foe, even someone like Brock Lesnar needs to watch out because he's going down. We could certainly see this happen on this week's episode of RAW ahead of Super ShowDown.

It is especially likely because Brock Lesnar is, most probably, going to win the match against Ricochet, and the 'loser' always gets the advantage on the go-home show, in WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT